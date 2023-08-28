WoW streamer shows off a filthy trick to win any duel to death in Hardcore

If you hold your character dear in World of Warcraft Classic Hardcore, you can’t die—not by the hand of another player nor by vicious Murlocs. But some players love the adrenaline rush and gamble with their lives in duels to death, and one WoW streamer has shown a sneaky trick that can win you any skirmish.

During his stream on Aug. 27, WoW streamer and caster Mohamed “Ziqo” Beshir, best known for his PvP skills, entered a duel to the death with a Warlock player.

Once the duel started, Ziqo targeted the Warlock’s Voidwalker, but this cost him his entire mana pool. So, he desperately kept on polymorphing the Warlock, hoping to regenerate mana. When it seemed all was lost and the Warlock finally had him in their clutches, Ziqo casually walked up to an NPC and turned in a quest, and leveled up.

Since he leveled up, Ziqo’s health and mana bar refreshed and he was once again ready to fight. Naturally, Ziqo’s Mage won the duel and the Warlock had to start their journey all over again.

If you’re a daredevil and you like to test out how quick and agile you’re in WoW Classic Hardcore duels, you too can do this by simply getting enough experience to level up during the encounter.

Duel to death, or Mak’gora in lore, actually means duel of honor in Orcish and I’d say was, although quite ingenious, not-so-honorable. To avoid this, Blizzard could simply disable experience gains during duels to death, making it impossible to ding mid-fight. Honestly, this would be the best way to approach this, especially because the entire spirit of Mak’gora is about having an honorable and fair fight.

