Stop the clock: Dedicated WoW player bowls over Hardcore’s first big level milestone

World of Warcraft Classic Hardcore just launched on Aug. 24, and today, Aug. 28, one player is already celebrating the biggest leveling achievement there is.

After 69 hours, 53 minutes, and 34 seconds of playing WoW Classic Hardcore on a Frost Mage, Defias Pillager player Vitochie reached level 60.

The final quest that Vitochie turned in was the Order Must Be Restored and it’s actually a questline that starts and ends with Highlord Bolvar Fordragon. This quest is the finale of the Nathanos Blightcaller questline where players have to venture to Eastern Plaguelands and defeat the Champion of the Banshee Queen.

Surprisingly, Vitochie leveled for the entirety of WoW Classic Hardcore with an AoE build, heavily focusing on beefing up that Blizzard to clear groups of enemies. While most Mages are opting for single-target builds just to stay safe, Vitochie risked it all to be the first player to reach level 60 in the official Blizzard Entertainment version of WoW Classic Hardcore.

According to the fan-made leaderboard, Easyding, the second place is currently held by another Mage player, Chubby, at level 57 while the race for the third spot will be close with 14 players competing.

If we take into consideration the fact that it roughly takes normal players 30 days of playtime to reach level 60, getting to 60 in only 70 hours is quite impressive. I’m taking it slow and have just proudly reached level 12 with my Shaman because I like to go flower-picking and I’m always taking a bit slower but safer route.

