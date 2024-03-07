WoW SoD’s XP buff makes dungeon spam even more enticing while quests are still pointless

Discoverer’s Delight is an buff added to World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery on March 5, increasing XP gains by 100 percent and gold earned by 300 percent. Even though it should incentivize players to head out into the open world, spamming dungeons still sounds like the easiest way to level up.

Initially, Discoverer’s Delight was only supposed to apply to characters from level one to 25, speeding up the leveling process for anyone who missed phase one, and making it faster to level alts. But on Feb. 27, Josh “Aggrend” Greenfield announced the buff will apply up to level 40. This led many fans to believe questing would be the best way to level again. In reality, though, spamming dungeons like Scarlet Monastery is still the fastest way to hit max level for a couple of reasons.

First and foremost, dungeons are packed with mobs, and you can easily cleave them down with a carefully put-together party. Most parties are either spell or melee cleave and focus on AoEing down trash packs in a blink of an eye. This way, the raw experience gains per hour are simply better in dungeons than out in the open world.

Most players are still spamming Scarlet Monastery. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

While spamming dungeons, you also don’t have to take travel time into account. You stay in the same zone and can traverse the entire dungeon by foot in less than a couple of minutes. On the other hand, quests in WoW Classic are designed with the intention of you exploring the world and traveling far and wide.

Even though Blizzard increased gold earned from quests, it’s still best to complete them when you hit level 40. Quests award a couple gold at max level, and you’ll get more value out of them later.

Besides all that, you also need to head to Scarlet Monastery and farm it for Skill Books to unlock a quality-of-life ability your class desperately needs.

The WoW community is divided on the matter, and while some players agree spamming Scarlet Monastery is the best way to level up, others think the new buff should be a great incentive for players to quest. The XP buff does make questing feel less terrible, but you still waste too much time waiting for objectives to respawn.