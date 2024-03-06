Category:
World of Warcraft

WoW SoD: How to get the Discoverer’s Delight experience buff in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Level up quickly!
Izabela Tomakic
|
Published: Mar 6, 2024 05:20 am
Scarlet Monastery in WoW, Cathedral Wing on display in the background
Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Discoverer’s Delight is a World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery experience buff that increases your XP gains by 100 percent, and many fans are wondering how to get it. 

The buff is available starting from the weekly reset that happened on March 5 for North American players and March 6 for the EMEA region. It only applies to Season of Discovery realms, and not on Classic, Wrath of the Lich King Classic, or Dragonflight. Here’s everything you need to know about the new experience buff in WoW Classic Season of Discovery. 

How to get the Discoverer’s Delight experience buff in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

You get the Discoverer’s Delight experience buff when you log into Season of Discovery. The buff applies from level one to 39 and increases your experience gains by 100 percent and gold earned by 300 percent. It’s automatically removed once you hit level 40.

Discoverer's Delight buff in WoW SoD
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Discoverer’s Delight applies to all your Season of Discovery characters, no matter their level. 

You can speed up leveling even more by getting rested experience and using the Sleeping Bag. If you combine all these, you should hit level 40 in no time. It normally takes speedrunners a day of playtime to ding level 40 (without experience buffs), and if you optimize your leveling route, you might just hit max level in the same amount of time or less.

How to remove the Discoverer’s Delight experience buff in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

If you still want to level up but don’t want to overtake your friends, you can toggle the experience buff off. Visit an innkeeper in any capital city and talk to them to remove the buff. Remember to turn it back on when you want double experience gains again.

