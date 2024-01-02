WoW SoD: Where to find the Razormaw Matriarch in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery

Don't miss this mob's valuable loot.

Image of a mage standing in front of a fireplace.
The Razormaw Matriarch is a raptor mob in The Wetlands that is not only the subject of a quest, but also the source of a wide variety of green loot drops in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery.

Given that Season of Discovery has capped current player levels based on the current phase, many otherwise forgettable green items have risen in priority as best-in-slot pieces. The Razormaw Matriarch is a mob that has existed in Azeroth since the MMO’s original release, though has recently gained more attention thanks to her plethora of loot.

If you are trying to find the Razormaw Matriarch in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery, or trying to see the mob’s drops, here’s what you should know.

Where to find the Razormaw Matriarch in WoW SoD

Image of the map of the wetlands in WoW SoD.
The Razormaw Matriarch is a raptor hostile NPC that can be found in the north western parts of the Wetlands in the Eastern Kingdoms. If you have entered the region from Dun Modr, you only need to walk southeast to find the cave. Use the map above for reference.

The mob has several different spawn locations inside of the cave and stands in one spot as opposed to patrolling like other rare and special mobs. Given that the Razormaw Matriarch and many of the other raptors around the area are significantly higher level than the current level 25 cap, I highly recommend moving in with a group of fellow adventurers.

All Razormaw Matriarch drops in WoW SoD

A Razorclaw Matriarch standing next to a nest with purple eggs in it.
In Season of Discovery phase one players will be unable to pick up the quest related to the Razormaw Matriarch due to the level requirements, but you can still farm this powerful raptor for its various green loot. Some of the loot won’t be usable until phase two, but this can still be an incredible mob to farm:

Item NameItem TypeDetails
Jurassic WristguardsLeather Wrist Armor+2 Strength
+5 Agility
Requires level 25
Beaded Raptor CollarWaist Armor+6 Strength
+6 Stamina
Requires level 26
Raptor EggMeatCooking Reagent
Raptor HideCrafting MaterialLeatherworking Reagent
Waylaid Supplies: Smoked SagefishDropWaylaid Supplies that can be turned in at Capital cities.
Sharp ClawJunkSells for 45 Copper
Heavy LeatherCrafting MaterialLeatherworking Reagent
Medium LeatherCrafting MaterialLeatherworking Reagent
Medium HideCrafting MaterialLeatherworking Reagent

