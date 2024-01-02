WoW SoD: Where to find the Razormaw Matriarch in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery

The Razormaw Matriarch is a raptor mob in The Wetlands that is not only the subject of a quest, but also the source of a wide variety of green loot drops in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery.

Given that Season of Discovery has capped current player levels based on the current phase, many otherwise forgettable green items have risen in priority as best-in-slot pieces. The Razormaw Matriarch is a mob that has existed in Azeroth since the MMO’s original release, though has recently gained more attention thanks to her plethora of loot.

If you are trying to find the Razormaw Matriarch in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery, or trying to see the mob’s drops, here’s what you should know.

Where to find the Razormaw Matriarch in WoW SoD

The Wetlands is a high level region in WoW SoD Phase one, so go in with a team for this powerful mob | Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Razormaw Matriarch is a raptor hostile NPC that can be found in the north western parts of the Wetlands in the Eastern Kingdoms. If you have entered the region from Dun Modr, you only need to walk southeast to find the cave. Use the map above for reference.

The mob has several different spawn locations inside of the cave and stands in one spot as opposed to patrolling like other rare and special mobs. Given that the Razormaw Matriarch and many of the other raptors around the area are significantly higher level than the current level 25 cap, I highly recommend moving in with a group of fellow adventurers.

All Razormaw Matriarch drops in WoW SoD

This sought after mob can be found in a variety of locations inside the cave | Screenshot by Dot Esports

In Season of Discovery phase one players will be unable to pick up the quest related to the Razormaw Matriarch due to the level requirements, but you can still farm this powerful raptor for its various green loot. Some of the loot won’t be usable until phase two, but this can still be an incredible mob to farm: