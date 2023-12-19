WoW SoD: Where to find Borya in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Borya is a Tailoring Supplies vendor in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery that sells limited Tailoring recipes, namely for Invoker’s Mantle and Cord.

Invoker’s Mantle and Cord are craftable cloth pieces that grant their wearer additional healing and spell damage. Unfortunately, the stats are currently unavailable, but I assume they will be an upgrade over the Belt of Arugal and Feline Mantle you got from Shadowfang Keep. To get Invoker’s Mantle and Cord recipes as the Horde, you need to find Borya.

Here’s the exact location of Borya in WoW Classic Season of Discovery.

Where to find Borya in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Borya is a Tailoring Supplies vendor in Orgrimmar. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Izabela Tomakic

Borya is a Tailoring Supplies vendor located in Magar’s Cloth Goods in the Drag in Orgrimmar at coordinates 62.84, 51.16. He’s a male Orc, standing in the right corner of the store. Once you talk to him, you’ll see he’s selling various threads, dyes, and other similar crafting materials for Tailoring. On the second page, you’ll see the rare recipes, and starting Dec. 19 for NA players and Dec. 20 for the EMEA region, you can get the Invoker’s Mantle and Cord recipes.

I presume these recipes are limited, meaning once a player buys one, it will take a while to return to the shop.

Do Tailoring Supply vendors in other Horde cities sell the Invoker’s Mantle and Cord recipes?

Unfortunately, no, Tailoring Supplies vendors in Thunder Bluff and Undercity don’t sell Invoker’s Mantle and Cord recipes. Currently, the only vendor selling them is Borya in Orgrimmar. I presume players will sell it on the auction house, but that will surely cost you a pretty penny. You can ask your guildmates and friends to check out Borya’s goodies when you’re not online, but prepare to camp in the Tailoring store in Orgrimmar.