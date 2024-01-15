WoW SoD: Where to find Blood Shards in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

These gems are more valuable than gold, if you know who to bring them to.

The arid savanna that is The Barrens, located in central Kalmidor, is home to several major settlements, dungeons, and mobs. It’s also home to Blood Shards, which are crucial to earning some vital buffs that will give you a big boost to leveling, dungeons, and end-game content.

During World of Warcraft Season of Discovery, The Barrens is a hotspot for all sorts of players, especially during phase one with a level cap of just 25 for seasonal characters. So if you want a leg up on the competition when racing for Blood Shards, you’re in the right place.

Where to find Blood Shards during WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Blood Shards can be mined from Tin and Copper Veins in The Barrens, and they can be dropped as loot from Bristleback Thornweavers, Geomancers, Water Seekers, and Hunters.

Map of the Barrens with the Bristleback mob areas circled. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Bristleback mobs that drop Blood Shards are located in the central portion of The Barrens, directly north and northeast of Camp Taujaro, west of Northwatch Hold, and south of the Wailing Caverns dungeon entrance.

Only Tin Veins and Copper Veins in The Barrens give you a chance to drop Blood Shards.

Tip: Numbers game According to the item’s listing on Wowhead, Blood Shards have a 38 to 54 percent chance to drop after slaying Bristleback mobs. This is much higher than the five to six percent chance of them being found in a Vein.

What do I use Blood Shards for in WoW Classic Season of Discovery?

You will need to bring a single Blood Shard to Mangletooth in Camp Taujaro as part of the Blood Shards of Agamaggan quest. Mangletooth is locked in a crate in camp. To access this quest, you will need to complete Tribes at War for Mangletooth first, which requires you to kill a certain number of different types of Bristleback.

After bringing him a single Blood Shard, you will have access to several repeatable quests from Mangletooth. Each one requires you to bring back a certain number of Blood Shards to get a specific buff:

Wisdom of Agamaggan : Bring Mangletooth four Blood Shards to increase Intellect by 10 for 30 minutes.

: Bring Mangletooth four Blood Shards to by 10 for 30 minutes. Agamaggan’s Agility: Bring Mangletooth four Blood Shards to increase Agility by 10 for 30 minutes.

Bring Mangletooth four Blood Shards to by 10 for 30 minutes. Agamaggan’s Strength : Bring Mangletooth four Blood Shards to increase Strength by 10 for 30 minutes.

: Bring Mangletooth four Blood Shards to by 10 for 30 minutes. Rising Spirit : Bring Mangletooth four Blood Shards to increase Spirit by 25 for 30 minutes.

: Bring Mangletooth four Blood Shards to by 25 for 30 minutes. Razorhide : Bring Mangletooth four Blood Shards to increase armor by 25 percent and returns damage to enemy attackers for 10 minutes.

: Bring Mangletooth four Blood Shards to for 10 minutes. Spirit of the Wind: Bring Mangletooth 10 Blood Shards to increase speed by 30 percent for five minutes.

Aside from these repeatable quests and the buffs that come with them, there’s no further use for Blood Shards. These repeatable quests do not grant any XP. Still, having these buffs available for endgame leveling and dungeons is certainly worth holding onto a stack of Blood Shards.