WoW SoD: Where to find Bashana Runetotem in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

You need to find the nice moo lady.

Bashana Runetotem is the NPC you need to turn in a couple of Blackfathom Deeps quests. Unfortunately, Questie doesn’t show you her exact location.

After you venture to the Blackfathom Deeps raid in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery, you get new and old quests that end with Bashana Runetotem. Questie, the main addon players use for navigating quests, doesn’t tell you much outside the fact she’s located in Thunder Bluff.

Here’s where you can find Bashana Runetotem in WoW Classic Season of Discovery.

Bashana Runetotem location in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Bashana Runetotem is in the Elder Rise. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Izabela Tomakic

Bashana Runetotem is a female Tauren NPC in a tent on the right side of Elder Rise in Thunder Bluff. The exact coordinates of Bashana Runetotem are 71.12, 34.25

At first, you might not see her because of the tent, but I promise you, she’s at the coordinates—you didn’t look for her hard enough. Otherwise, she’s just a regular NPC and doesn’t have any additional purposes.

Lists of all quests you turn to Bashana Runetotem in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Currently, there are only two quests in WoW Classic Season of Discovery you can turn to Bashana Runetotem, and both of them are tied to the Blackfathom Deeps raid:

Blackfathom Villainy

The Heart of the Void

While the Blackfathom Villainy quest simply tasks you with defeating Twilight Lord Kelris, the Heart of the Void quest starts with Perfect Blackfathom Pearl. This item starts the quest and you can only do it once per character. Essentially, it drops from the last boss of the raid, Aku’mai every time, and once you turn it in, the entire Thunder Bluff gets the Boon of Blackfathom world buff.