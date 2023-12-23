WoW SoD: Where to find Alonso in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery

For Warriors to acquire the Raging Blows rune in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery, they’ll need to gather the Dragonslayer’s items and report to an NPC named Alonso. Before you venture into Azeroth, you might want to first check where to find Alonso.

Raging Blows is a rune especially useful for dual-wielding Fury Warriors that gives a powerful instant cast ability. Warriors have made a surprising leap up the DPS meters in phase one, with runes such as Raging Blows largely being responsible for the melee classes’ success.

If you are trying to find Alonso or see how to complete the quest to get the Raging Blows rune in Season of Discovery, this is what you need to do.

Where to find Alonso in WoW SoD

You can track down Alonso in the southern part of Ashenvale. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Alonso is an NPC that can be found in the southern portion of Ashenvale, right at the Talondeep Path near the large body of water. This character is extremely important for Warriors on both the Alliance and Horde, as Warriors from both factions need to speak with Alonso to complete the quest to get the Fury rune, Raging Blows.

Before you can meet with Alonso to get the Rune of Raging Blows, you need to find the Dragon Slayer Helm, Shield, and Lance. The Dragonslayer Helm can be found off Commander Springvale in Shadowfang Keep. The Dragonslayer shield can be looted off Orc mobs in the Redridge Mountains, and finally the Lance drops from Dark Iron Entrepreneurs in the Wetlands.

To get this rune, Warriors will need to cross several continents. Though this is time-consuming, I highly recommend that Fury Warriors follow through, as this rune will be one of your best assets.

Once you deliver the Dragonslayer gear to Alonso, you need to pick up a short self-titled quest from the NPC. In this short quest, Alonso will ask you to accompany him as a square as he reclaims his former armor and status. This is a short escort quest that concludes with you receiving the Rune of Raging Blows.

Rune of Raging Blows in WoW SoD, explained

Raging Blow is a Chest Warrior rune that grants an instant cast melee ability. This is a melee strike that deals 100-percent weapon damage, although it can only be used while Enrage, Berserker Rage, or Bloodrage is active.

Though Raging Blow is not quite as dramatic or role defying as other classes’ runes, the Raging Blow ability is an excellent addition to your regular rotation. With this active, along with proper gear, you might begin to see Fury Warriors rise up in the DPS rankings.