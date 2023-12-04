WoW SoD: What is Odd Melon used for in WoW Classic Season of Discovery?

During the Season of Discovery, you may discover some new oddities in WoW Classic that you don’t remember from playing years ago. One of these is the occasional Odd Melon you will find growing around Tirisfal Glades.

After deciding to make an Undead Priest for my seasonal character, I noticed the presence of an Odd Melon with a Wild Polymorph effect across several farmland sections of Tirisfal Glades. Just as its name implies, the Odd Melon is not what it seems. But it’s also not something you can use as a Priest or any class other than a Mage.

What is an Odd Melon used for WoW Classic Season of Discovery?

The Odd Melons can be used by Mage class characters to unlock a Season of Discovery rune called Enlightenment. They can be found in all of the farm areas in Tirisfal Glades, but also amongst the woods.

Circled locations where multiple Odd Melons may be found. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To unlock the Enlightenment, Mages will have to cast the Polymorph spell on an Odd Melon, which will reverse the effects and reveal an Undead sorcerer. The sorcerer will teleport away and leave behind Apothecary Notes that can be picked up. To be able to cast Polymorph, a Mage must reach level eight and then learn the spell from their class trainer.

You can combine six Apothecary Notes into Spell Notes: Enlightenment, which can be used to learn the Enlightenment rune.

The Enlightenment rune can be applied to any piece of chest armor, allowing the Mage to deal 10 percent more damage as long as they have at least 70 percent of their mana, while providing a 10 percent mana regeneration boost while casting a spell with less than 30 percent of their mana.

Outside of Mages, the Odd Melons provide no value to any other class. Destroying an Odd Melon provides no XP or loot.