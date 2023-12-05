WoW SoD: Server populations of WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Choosing a realm to play WoW on used to be a simple process. Not only are there countless realm options now, but there’s also a new tier, Seasonal, that’s back with Season of Discovery (SoD).

Don’t mistake regular WoW Classic realms for SoD realms when you log into the game. SoD is a seasonal game mode, and its servers are also seasonal. If you don’t have a friend waiting for you in a certain realm, choosing one based on server populations in WoW Classic SoD will be ideal.

You’ll find more players to team up with in a busy realm, and finding farming opportunities shouldn’t be a problem if you know how to change layers.

All server populations of WoW Classic SoD

Real-time footage from a low-pop server. It can get lonely out there, folks. Screenshot by Dot Esports

At time of writing, there isn’t enough data to break down the population statistics of WoW Classic SoD servers. Population trackers like IronForge.pro and WarcraftTavern are yet to reveal the faction spread in SoD realms. This article will be updated when that information becomes available.

Though Blizzard has been trying to ensure an even spread in all realms, their attempts have been less impactful than expected so far. Most players prefer joining the same server alongside their friends, which creates a ripple effect, causing one faction to outnumber the other. Though Blizzard tried locking some servers for sign-ups to try to get players to create their characters on other servers, this caused players to decide not to play SoD.

If your crew just started playing on an SoD server and you’re locked out, you’ll have no option but to wait for an opening.

There are, currently, seven WoW Classic SoD realms to choose from. These are:

Crusader Strike

Living Flame

Lava Lash

Lone Wolf

Shadowstrike

Penance

Wild Growth

Apart from their population, these realms also differ from each other in their PvP or PvE status.