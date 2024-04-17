WoW SoD players want Blizzard to make one crucial change to endgame raids

Season of Discovery reinvented World of Warcraft Classic with new abilities, events, and raids. Even though features like the Blood Moon won’t be missed, fans adore one change Blizzard made in phase three, and they want it for endgame raids as well.

In a post on the WoW Classic subreddit on April 16, player Deep_Junket_7954 asked Blizzard to convert all the level 60 raids (which are normally designed for 40 players) into 20-person raids. All WoW Classic raids except Zul’Gurub and the Ruins of Ahn’Qiraj are intended for 40 people, but players are arguing 20-person raids are the sweet spot. You still have to coordinate mechanics with lots of players, but things aren’t too chaotic.

Phase four gives players the opportunity to revisit old raids. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Recruiting, organizing, and leading 40 players can easily get messy, even if you have a solid plan. Players often have other commitments outside the game, simply don’t show up, have issues with the loot distribution system, or refuse to learn raid mechanics. Coordinating a 40-person raid is so time-consuming and challenging, you should be able to put it on your CV. It’s time for a change.

Some encounters like The Four Horsemen wouldn’t work in a 20-person raid, but Blizzard should look at redesigning them. I was already expecting redesigned endgame raids because the devs are trying to make WoW Classic feel fresh with Season of Discovery. There’s no better way to do that than to freshen up old and well-exercised encounters.

Even if Blizzard decides against revamping iconic raids, the devs still have to adjust bosses’ health pools and damage. Currently, Sunken Temple bosses have more health than the bosses in level 60 40-person raids, and if these raids are released without any changes, players will breeze through them.

