WoW SoD: Locations of all PvP vendors in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

PvP is as popular as ever in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery, with vendors stocking new and returning items from Vanilla. If you’re looking to spend your gold or Marks of Honor, then you need to track down one of these vendors.

Both the Horde and Alliance factions have various PvP vendors scattered throughout Azeroth. While two PvP vendors are in either faction capital city, Stormwind and Orgrimmar, others can be found in the nearby leveling regions. If you’re looking for PvP vendors for your faction, here’s where you need to go.

All Horde PvP Vendors in WoW SoD

Horde players currently have two accessible PvP vendors in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery phase one. The first is Sergeant Ba’sha in Orgrimmar, while another is the NPC Kelm Hargunth in The Barrens.

Orgrimmar PvP Vendor

You need to grind your PvP rank before you can purchase anything from Sergeant Ba’sha | Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Orgrimmar PvP vendor can be found in the Horde capital city of Orgrimmar in the Valley of Strength. Located on top of the rise, you can find Sergeant Ba’sha just outside a nearby shack.

Sergeant Ba’sha sells PvP gear that becomes available as your PvP rank rises. Similar to player level, PvP rank is currently only limited to level three, so the majority of her stock won’t be available. For this vendor, you pay in gold instead of Marks.

Horde Warsong Gulch Vendor

Reach the northern part of the Barrens to find the WSG instance. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Warsong Outriders supply officer can be found in the northern reaches of The Barrens. This vendor sells gear, runes, and other PvP related items that can either help power up your character or give you temporary buffs for combat. This vendor sells items in exchange for Marks rather than gold.

All Alliance PvP Vendors in WoW SoD

Since PvP is currently limited to only a select few BGs, the Alliance similarly only has access to a few PvP vendors. You can find the general PvP vendor in the human capital city of Stormwind while the Silverwing Sentinels can be found in Ashenvale.

Stormwind PvP Vendor

Rogue players should be familiar with the SI:7 headquarters. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Alliance PvP vendor can be found in Stormwind, found near the southern part of the Old Town district. Here you can find Officer Areyn near the entry way to the SI:7. Here you can purchase various pieces of PvP gear sets, although much is still restricted due to the PvP level cap.

Silverwing Sentinels Vendor

Vendor into Ashenvale to find this Alliance vendor | Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Silverwing Sentinels are the Alliance faction tied to the Warsong Gulch BG, opposing the Warsong Outriders. You can find this faction’s vendor, Illiyana Moonblaze, near the southern parts of Ashenvale, just outside the BG instance.