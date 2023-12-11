WoW SoD: List of all Rogue pre-raid BiS gear in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery is changing up old content by transforming dungeons like Blackfathom Deeps into entire raids. If you’re a Rogue in Season of Discovery, you might want to have your BiS pre-raid loadout before venturing into this raid.
Phase one of Season of Discovery limits your character level cap to only level 25. This means Rogue is missing most of its kit and tends to be one of the lower-ranking DPS classes. Proper runes, builds, and gear can work to help Rogues stand out and begin climbing up the DPS ladder.
If you’re a Rogue in World of Warcraft Classic trying to find your best pre-raid gear at level 25, here’s what you need to collect.
Best Rogue BiS gear in WoW SoD
Rogues in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery have the choice of two roles thanks to the new rune system: DPS or tank. The newly introduced tank spec requires runes like Just a Flesh Wound and Blade Dance to work, increasing your parry chance and threat generation.
Though these two builds occupy very different spaces in a dungeon or raid group, the optimal pre-raid items between the two builds will not be very different. The two most important stats you should pursue as a Rogue is Agility and Stamina. With the items below, you can begin to explore the current reaches of the Rogue class.
|Item Name
|Item Type
|Details
|Humbert’s Helm/Ringed Helm
|Head
|Humbert’s Helm quest reward for Dun Garok Riflman in Hillsbrad Foothills (Horde).
Ringed Helm quest reward for Garneg Charskull in the Wetlands. (Alliance)
|Sentinel’s Medallion/Scout’s Medallion
|Neck
|Sentinel’s Medallion reputation reward for Silvermoon Sentinels (Alliance).
Scout’s Medallion reputation reward for Warsong Outsiders (Horde).
|Dark Leather Shoulders
|Shoulders
|Leatherworking recipe.
|Cape of the Brotherhood
|Cloak
|Deadmines drop.
|Tunic of Westfall
|Chest
|The Defias Brotherhood quest reward in the Dead Mines.
|Madwolf Bracers
|Wrists
|Nightbane Vile Fang drop in Duskwood.
|Pilferer’s Gloves
|Hands
|Leatherworking recipe.
|Deviate Scale Belt
|Waist
|Leatherworking recipe.
|Leggings of the Fang
|Legs
|Wailing Caverns drop.
|Feet of the Lynx
|Feet
|World Drop.
|Seal of Wrynn/Seal of Sylvanas
|Ring
|Seal of Wrynn quest reward for The Attack! (Alliance)
Seal of Sylvanas quest reward for Arugal Must Die. (Horde)
|Protector’s Sword/Legionnaire’s Sword
|One-Handed Sword
|Protector’s Sword reputation reward for Silvermoon Sentinels (Alliance).
Legionnaire’s Sword reputation reward for Warsong Outrider (Horde).
|Shadowfang
|One-Handed Sword
|Shadowfang Keep drop.
|Ranger Bow
|Ranged
|World Drop.