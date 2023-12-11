WoW SoD: List of all Rogue pre-raid BiS gear in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery is changing up old content by transforming dungeons like Blackfathom Deeps into entire raids. If you’re a Rogue in Season of Discovery, you might want to have your BiS pre-raid loadout before venturing into this raid.

Phase one of Season of Discovery limits your character level cap to only level 25. This means Rogue is missing most of its kit and tends to be one of the lower-ranking DPS classes. Proper runes, builds, and gear can work to help Rogues stand out and begin climbing up the DPS ladder.

If you’re a Rogue in World of Warcraft Classic trying to find your best pre-raid gear at level 25, here’s what you need to collect.

Best Rogue BiS gear in WoW SoD

Rogues have started out slow in phase one, but will likely grow stronger in future phases.

Rogues in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery have the choice of two roles thanks to the new rune system: DPS or tank. The newly introduced tank spec requires runes like Just a Flesh Wound and Blade Dance to work, increasing your parry chance and threat generation.

Though these two builds occupy very different spaces in a dungeon or raid group, the optimal pre-raid items between the two builds will not be very different. The two most important stats you should pursue as a Rogue is Agility and Stamina. With the items below, you can begin to explore the current reaches of the Rogue class.