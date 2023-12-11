Category:
WoW SoD: List of all Rogue pre-raid BiS gear in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Utilize this revamped class.
Image of an undead Rogue in WoW SoD.

World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery is changing up old content by transforming dungeons like Blackfathom Deeps into entire raids. If you’re a Rogue in Season of Discovery, you might want to have your BiS pre-raid loadout before venturing into this raid.

Phase one of Season of Discovery limits your character level cap to only level 25. This means Rogue is missing most of its kit and tends to be one of the lower-ranking DPS classes. Proper runes, builds, and gear can work to help Rogues stand out and begin climbing up the DPS ladder.

If you’re a Rogue in World of Warcraft Classic trying to find your best pre-raid gear at level 25, here’s what you need to collect.

Best Rogue BiS gear in WoW SoD

Image of an undead Rogue in World of Warcraft stabbing a skeleton.
Rogues have started out slow in phase one, but will likely grow stronger in future phases. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Rogues in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery have the choice of two roles thanks to the new rune system: DPS or tank. The newly introduced tank spec requires runes like Just a Flesh Wound and Blade Dance to work, increasing your parry chance and threat generation.

Though these two builds occupy very different spaces in a dungeon or raid group, the optimal pre-raid items between the two builds will not be very different. The two most important stats you should pursue as a Rogue is Agility and Stamina. With the items below, you can begin to explore the current reaches of the Rogue class.

Item NameItem TypeDetails
Humbert’s Helm/Ringed HelmHeadHumbert’s Helm quest reward for Dun Garok Riflman in Hillsbrad Foothills (Horde).
Ringed Helm quest reward for Garneg Charskull in the Wetlands. (Alliance)
Sentinel’s Medallion/Scout’s MedallionNeckSentinel’s Medallion reputation reward for Silvermoon Sentinels (Alliance).
Scout’s Medallion reputation reward for Warsong Outsiders (Horde).
Dark Leather ShouldersShouldersLeatherworking recipe.
Cape of the BrotherhoodCloakDeadmines drop.
Tunic of WestfallChestThe Defias Brotherhood quest reward in the Dead Mines.
Madwolf BracersWristsNightbane Vile Fang drop in Duskwood.
Pilferer’s GlovesHandsLeatherworking recipe.
Deviate Scale BeltWaistLeatherworking recipe.
Leggings of the FangLegsWailing Caverns drop.
Feet of the LynxFeetWorld Drop.
Seal of Wrynn/Seal of SylvanasRingSeal of Wrynn quest reward for The Attack! (Alliance)
Seal of Sylvanas quest reward for Arugal Must Die. (Horde)
Protector’s Sword/Legionnaire’s SwordOne-Handed SwordProtector’s Sword reputation reward for Silvermoon Sentinels (Alliance).
Legionnaire’s Sword reputation reward for Warsong Outrider (Horde).
ShadowfangOne-Handed SwordShadowfang Keep drop.
Ranger BowRangedWorld Drop.

