WoW SoD: How to get Warsong Outrider Mark in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery brought back vanilla Azeroth with twists, including the Warsong Gulch BG. If you are a Horde player, then you can cash in your reputation and Marks with the Warsong Outrider faction.

The Warsong Outriders and Silvermoon Sentinels are the factions associated with the Warsong Gulch battleground for Horde and Alliance players, respectively. As you gain more reputation with your faction, you can unlock more exclusive gear, recipes, and other items to purchase from vendors.

Farming Marks of Honor is the best way to rank up your reputation with PvP factions fast. If you are trying to see how to get Marks for the Warsong Outriders or see where you can spend your Marks, here’s what you need to know.

How to get Warsong Outrider Marks in WoW SoD

The best way to get Marks of Honor for the Warsong Outrider faction in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery is to play the Warsong Gulch PvP battleground. You can do this by speaking to battlemasters in your faction’s capital cities.

You get one Mark of Honor for simply participating in the Warsong Gulch battleground, but three total Marks for winning the game. You can turn in three Marks of Honor to the Warsong Outriders in exchange for 150 reputation with the faction for the For Great Honor quest. You can also regularly turn in three more Marks for a repeatable quest that grants 50 reputation.

If you want to level up your reputation with the Warsong Outriders even faster, then I recommend that you prioritize the objective in Warsong Gulch battlegrounds. Flag captures can win the flag carrier 35 additional reputation with the faction. Three flag captures can give a bonus 105 reputation.

Where to find the Warsong Outriders in WoW SoD

The Warsong base can be found along the Ashenvale border | Screenshot by Dot Esports

After you accrue your Marks of Honor and gain plenty of reputation with the Warsong Outriders, you might want to know where you can cash in your rewards. You can find the Warsong base in the northernmost part of The Barrens, just south of the Ashenvale zone entrance.

From here, you can speak with the quartermaster Kelm Hargunth to purchase the various reputation rewards available. Ranging from Friendly to Exalted, you will unlock more of the vendor’s wares as you rank up your standing with the Warsong Outriders.