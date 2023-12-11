WoW SoD: List of all Priest pre-raid BiS gear in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Healing, damaging? We've got you covered either way.

A promotional World of Warcraft Dragonflight image showcasing some of the newest race/class combinations like Tauren Mage, Draenei Rogue, and others.
We're moving towards a world where race-class restrictions are few and far between. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discover has been very kind to Priests. Even though they didn’t receive a cool demon form like Warlocks, Priests still have a lot of cool spells to play with which can be improved with some best-in-slot (BiS) gear.

To get you ready for Blackfathom Deeps in Season of Discovery Phase one, I’ll tell you two best-in-slot armor sets you should go for. These will help you deal the most damage or heal for longer and better. Note: These are pre-raid BiS items. To get your BiS items, you’ll need to do the actual raid. Without further ado, here’s what you’ll need for your pre-raid BiS equipment.

Holy/Discipline Priest Healer pre-raid BiS gear in WoW Classic SoD

Priest using heal in World of Warcraft Dragonflight.
The Priests look so divine when healing. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As you can imagine, these items help you heal better. They also help your mana restore faster so you can do even more healing. Many of these are World Drops; you’ll likely need to buy them from the auction house. Fortunately, if you are a tailor, you can make many of these items. Personally, I think you can do without the Minor Recombobulator and just have an empty trinket spot. Thanks to Zockify for this build.

Item NameItem TypeDetails
Shadow GogglesHeadEngineering
Magician’s MantleShoulderWorld Drop or AH
Resilient CapeBackWorld Drop or AH
Robes of Arugal or Robes of Arcana (tailoring)ChestShadowfang Keep / Archmage Arugal
Mindthrust BracersBracerShadowfang Keep / Trash Mobs
Hands of DarknessHandsTailoring
Belt of ArugalBeltShadowfang Keep / Archmage Arugal
Darkweave BreechesLegsWorld Drop or AH
Spidersilk BootsFeetTailoring
Spectral NecklaceNeckWorld Drop or AH
Deeo Fathom RingRing 1Wailing Caverns
Lorekeeper’s Ring or Advisor’s RingRing 2PvP Rank Honored 
Staff of the Blessed SeerWeaponWorld Drop or AH
Minor RecombobulatorTrinket 1Engineering
Rune of PerfectionTrinket 2Warsong Gulch Honored PvP

Related

WoW SoD: List of all Warlock pre-raid BiS gear in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
WoW SoD: List of all Hunter pre-raid BiS gear in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
WoW SoD: List of all Warrior pre-raid BiS gear in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Shadow Priest DPS pre-raid BiS gear in WoW Classic SoD

A Shadow Priest crying in Valdrakken
Shadow Priest is not feeling so great. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can’t go into your shadow form (yet), but you can use Homonculy to get a very similar effect with a Shadow Priest. From what I’ve seen, Shadow Priests can be really powerful and fun to play in Season of Discovery. Having Shadow Word: Death so early in the game is pretty sweet. This build helps you deal the most damage. There aren’t many differences between this and the Holy/Discipline BiS gear. Again, tailoring will help you out tremendously.

Item NameItem TypeDetails
Shadow GogglesHeadEngineering
Magician’s MantleShoulderWorld Drop or AH
Resilient CapeBackWorld Drop or AH
Robes of ArugalChestShadowfang Keep / Archmage Arugal
Mindthrust BracersBracerShadowfang Keep / Trash Mobs
Truefaith GlovesHandsTailoring
Belt of ArugalBeltShadowfang Keep / Archmage Arugal
Darkweave BreechesLegsWorld Drop or AH
Spidersilk BootsFeetTailoring
Spectral NecklaceNeckWorld Drop or AH
Deep Fathom RingRing 1Wailing Caverns
Lorekeeper’s Ring or Advisor’s RingRing 2PvP Rank Honored 
Advisor’s Gnarled StaffWeaponWorld Drop or AH
Minor RecombobulatorTrinket 1Engineering
Rune of PerfectionTrinket 2Warsong Gulch Honored PvP

Something to note: you don’t need all of these before you start doing Blackfathom Deeps. You can easily get into the dungeon with about half of this gear and start farming for best-in-slot items. I suggest you get about half of these, start doing the raid, and continue gathering the rest of the items as you wait for the next raid unlock. 

Good luck, have fun, and enjoy World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery.

Author

Aleksandar Perišić
Staff Writer. Aleksandar has been gaming ever since he can remember and has been writing game reviews long before he joined Dot Esports. He loves MMORPGS, Nintendo and Indie games. He also steals gifts on Christmas but then gives them back when everyone starts to sing.