WoW SoD: List of all Priest pre-raid BiS gear in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discover has been very kind to Priests. Even though they didn’t receive a cool demon form like Warlocks, Priests still have a lot of cool spells to play with which can be improved with some best-in-slot (BiS) gear.
To get you ready for Blackfathom Deeps in Season of Discovery Phase one, I’ll tell you two best-in-slot armor sets you should go for. These will help you deal the most damage or heal for longer and better. Note: These are pre-raid BiS items. To get your BiS items, you’ll need to do the actual raid. Without further ado, here’s what you’ll need for your pre-raid BiS equipment.
Holy/Discipline Priest Healer pre-raid BiS gear in WoW Classic SoD
As you can imagine, these items help you heal better. They also help your mana restore faster so you can do even more healing. Many of these are World Drops; you’ll likely need to buy them from the auction house. Fortunately, if you are a tailor, you can make many of these items. Personally, I think you can do without the Minor Recombobulator and just have an empty trinket spot. Thanks to Zockify for this build.
|Item Name
|Item Type
|Details
|Shadow Goggles
|Head
|Engineering
|Magician’s Mantle
|Shoulder
|World Drop or AH
|Resilient Cape
|Back
|World Drop or AH
|Robes of Arugal or Robes of Arcana (tailoring)
|Chest
|Shadowfang Keep / Archmage Arugal
|Mindthrust Bracers
|Bracer
|Shadowfang Keep / Trash Mobs
|Hands of Darkness
|Hands
|Tailoring
|Belt of Arugal
|Belt
|Shadowfang Keep / Archmage Arugal
|Darkweave Breeches
|Legs
|World Drop or AH
|Spidersilk Boots
|Feet
|Tailoring
|Spectral Necklace
|Neck
|World Drop or AH
|Deeo Fathom Ring
|Ring 1
|Wailing Caverns
|Lorekeeper’s Ring or Advisor’s Ring
|Ring 2
|PvP Rank Honored
|Staff of the Blessed Seer
|Weapon
|World Drop or AH
|Minor Recombobulator
|Trinket 1
|Engineering
|Rune of Perfection
|Trinket 2
|Warsong Gulch Honored PvP
Shadow Priest DPS pre-raid BiS gear in WoW Classic SoD
You can’t go into your shadow form (yet), but you can use Homonculy to get a very similar effect with a Shadow Priest. From what I’ve seen, Shadow Priests can be really powerful and fun to play in Season of Discovery. Having Shadow Word: Death so early in the game is pretty sweet. This build helps you deal the most damage. There aren’t many differences between this and the Holy/Discipline BiS gear. Again, tailoring will help you out tremendously.
|Item Name
|Item Type
|Details
|Shadow Goggles
|Head
|Engineering
|Magician’s Mantle
|Shoulder
|World Drop or AH
|Resilient Cape
|Back
|World Drop or AH
|Robes of Arugal
|Chest
|Shadowfang Keep / Archmage Arugal
|Mindthrust Bracers
|Bracer
|Shadowfang Keep / Trash Mobs
|Truefaith Gloves
|Hands
|Tailoring
|Belt of Arugal
|Belt
|Shadowfang Keep / Archmage Arugal
|Darkweave Breeches
|Legs
|World Drop or AH
|Spidersilk Boots
|Feet
|Tailoring
|Spectral Necklace
|Neck
|World Drop or AH
|Deep Fathom Ring
|Ring 1
|Wailing Caverns
|Lorekeeper’s Ring or Advisor’s Ring
|Ring 2
|PvP Rank Honored
|Advisor’s Gnarled Staff
|Weapon
|World Drop or AH
|Minor Recombobulator
|Trinket 1
|Engineering
|Rune of Perfection
|Trinket 2
|Warsong Gulch Honored PvP
Something to note: you don’t need all of these before you start doing Blackfathom Deeps. You can easily get into the dungeon with about half of this gear and start farming for best-in-slot items. I suggest you get about half of these, start doing the raid, and continue gathering the rest of the items as you wait for the next raid unlock.
Good luck, have fun, and enjoy World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery.