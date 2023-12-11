WoW SoD: List of all Priest pre-raid BiS gear in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discover has been very kind to Priests. Even though they didn’t receive a cool demon form like Warlocks, Priests still have a lot of cool spells to play with which can be improved with some best-in-slot (BiS) gear.

To get you ready for Blackfathom Deeps in Season of Discovery Phase one, I’ll tell you two best-in-slot armor sets you should go for. These will help you deal the most damage or heal for longer and better. Note: These are pre-raid BiS items. To get your BiS items, you’ll need to do the actual raid. Without further ado, here’s what you’ll need for your pre-raid BiS equipment.

Holy/Discipline Priest Healer pre-raid BiS gear in WoW Classic SoD

The Priests look so divine when healing. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As you can imagine, these items help you heal better. They also help your mana restore faster so you can do even more healing. Many of these are World Drops; you’ll likely need to buy them from the auction house. Fortunately, if you are a tailor, you can make many of these items. Personally, I think you can do without the Minor Recombobulator and just have an empty trinket spot. Thanks to Zockify for this build.

Item Name Item Type Details Shadow Goggles Head Engineering Magician’s Mantle Shoulder World Drop or AH Resilient Cape Back World Drop or AH Robes of Arugal or Robes of Arcana (tailoring) Chest Shadowfang Keep / Archmage Arugal Mindthrust Bracers Bracer Shadowfang Keep / Trash Mobs Hands of Darkness Hands Tailoring Belt of Arugal Belt Shadowfang Keep / Archmage Arugal Darkweave Breeches Legs World Drop or AH Spidersilk Boots Feet Tailoring Spectral Necklace Neck World Drop or AH Deeo Fathom Ring Ring 1 Wailing Caverns Lorekeeper’s Ring or Advisor’s Ring Ring 2 PvP Rank Honored Staff of the Blessed Seer Weapon World Drop or AH Minor Recombobulator Trinket 1 Engineering Rune of Perfection Trinket 2 Warsong Gulch Honored PvP

Shadow Priest DPS pre-raid BiS gear in WoW Classic SoD

Shadow Priest is not feeling so great. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can’t go into your shadow form (yet), but you can use Homonculy to get a very similar effect with a Shadow Priest. From what I’ve seen, Shadow Priests can be really powerful and fun to play in Season of Discovery. Having Shadow Word: Death so early in the game is pretty sweet. This build helps you deal the most damage. There aren’t many differences between this and the Holy/Discipline BiS gear. Again, tailoring will help you out tremendously.

Item Name Item Type Details Shadow Goggles Head Engineering Magician’s Mantle Shoulder World Drop or AH Resilient Cape Back World Drop or AH Robes of Arugal Chest Shadowfang Keep / Archmage Arugal Mindthrust Bracers Bracer Shadowfang Keep / Trash Mobs Truefaith Gloves Hands Tailoring Belt of Arugal Belt Shadowfang Keep / Archmage Arugal Darkweave Breeches Legs World Drop or AH Spidersilk Boots Feet Tailoring Spectral Necklace Neck World Drop or AH Deep Fathom Ring Ring 1 Wailing Caverns Lorekeeper’s Ring or Advisor’s Ring Ring 2 PvP Rank Honored Advisor’s Gnarled Staff Weapon World Drop or AH Minor Recombobulator Trinket 1 Engineering Rune of Perfection Trinket 2 Warsong Gulch Honored PvP

Something to note: you don’t need all of these before you start doing Blackfathom Deeps. You can easily get into the dungeon with about half of this gear and start farming for best-in-slot items. I suggest you get about half of these, start doing the raid, and continue gathering the rest of the items as you wait for the next raid unlock.

Good luck, have fun, and enjoy World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery.