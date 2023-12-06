WoW SoD: How to start and complete the Warsong Supplies quest in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Warsong Supplies is a Horde-only quest in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery that has incredible end-game rewards. It tasks you with collecting war supplies, and it can be quite demanding to find them all.

The Warsong Supplies quest is available through levels 22 to 27 in Ashenvale, the main PvP zone in Season of Discovery. You need to gather four different items, and they are scattered across the zone. When I encountered this quest for the first time, I struggled to find them all, but now I’m here to help.

Here’s how you can start and complete the Warsong Supplies quest in WoW Classic Season of Discovery.

How to start the Warsong Supplies quest in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Locke Okarr NPC near Splintertree Post starts the Warsong Supplies quest. Image via Wowhead/Remix by Izabela Tomakic

The Warsong Supplies quest starts with the orc NPC Locke Okarr, who you’ll find standing in front of the Horde Ashenvale hub, Splintertree Post. The NPC is standing in front of a big tower, and if you’re at least level 22, he’ll have a big exclamation mark above his head. The exact coordinates of this NPC are 71.4, 67.6.

How to complete the Warsong Supplies quest in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

To complete Warsong Supplies, you need to get Warsong Saw Blades, Logging Rope, Warsong Oil, and the Warsong Axe Shipment and bring them back to Locke Okarr in Splintertree Post.

Complete the Pixel’s Warsong Saw Blades quest to get the item. Image via Wowhead. Remix by Izabela Tomakic

First, you get the Warsong Saw Blades by starting and completing the Warsong Saw Blades quest from Pixel in Splintertree Post, standing atop the crates at the 73.0 61.4 coordinates. This female goblin tasks you with getting a Deadly Blunderbuss. You can get this item from the auction house or by crafting it yourself if you’re an Engineer. The necessary materials include two Copper Tubes, four Handfuls of Copper Bolts, one Wooden Stock, and two Medium Leather. After you get Deadly Blunderbuss, turn it to Pixel, and she’ll give you Warsong Saw Blades.

The next item, Logging Rope, drops from any furbolg enemies in Ashenvale. Just get out there and defeat those furry enemies until one drops the Logging Rope. These enemies are scattered around the zone and you won’t need to travel too far to get it.

Warsong Oil needs to be looted in Satyrnaar in Ashenvale. Image via Wowhead. Remix by Izabela Tomakic

For Warsong Oil, head to Satyrnaar, east of Splintertree Post, and loot it from one of the demonic Satyr camps. It can spawn on tables or on the ground, and it changes locations each time a player loots it.

Finally, Warsong Axe Shipment takes you to Booty Bay in the far south of Stranglethorn Vale. Luckily, you don’t need to exit the town, and you can simply loot the quest item at the coordinates 26, 73. It’s stacked with other similar shipments and barrels.

Once you have all four items, go back to Locke Okarr in Ashenvale and turn in the quest.

Reward for completing the Warsong Supplies quest in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

After you complete Warsong Supplies, you get to choose between these items:

Warsong Sash (cloth belt)

Warsong Boots (leather feet)

Warsong Gauntlets (mail hands)

On top of that, you get: