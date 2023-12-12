WoW SoD: How to start and complete the Trial of the Sea Lion quest in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery has brought back many of the nostalgic elements from the original MMO. For Druids, this also means completing the Trial of the Sea Lion quest to earn your aquatic form.

Druids are one of the most versatile classes in World of Warcraft Classic, using different forms to deal multiple kinds of DPS and fulfill several roles. The aquatic form is a travel shapeshift that allows you to move much faster while underwater. With this form you can also breath underwater, but you cannot perform most attacks.

Before you can get your sea lion form, you need to complete the Druid-exclusive quest Trial of the Sea Lion. Whether you are trying to start, complete, or turn-in Trial of the Sea Lion, here’s what you need to do.

Where to start Trial of the Sea Lion in WoW SoD

Trial of the Sea Lion is a Druid-exclusive quest that unlocks the sea lion aquatic travel form. You can start this quest by speaking to Tajarri in Moonglade. You can get to Moonglade by using the Teleport: Moonglade that all Druids can learn from any trainer.

Once in Moonglade, venture to Tajarri at the Shrine of Remulos to visit the Night Elf NPC. No matter your faction, Tajarri will be your initial quest giver. This quest giver will task you with finding two halves of a pendant.

Where to find the Pendant of Aquatic Agility and Aquatic Endurance in WoW SoD

You need to dive deep to find this locked box | Screenshot by Dot Esports Be prepared to swim fairly far out for this quest | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Given that Horde and Alliance players both have a race that can play as a Druid, this quest will have different locations to pick up the pendants depending on your faction.

Start with the Alliance side, the Pendant of Aquatic Agility can be found in Darkshore, while the Pendant of Aquatic Endurance is looted at Westfall. Starting off at Darkshore, you find the first pendant half in one of the northernmost islands found in the region, next to the Ruins of Mathystra. Once you have arrived at the destination, you need to descend underwater. The item you are looking for can be found in a black box between to large underwater stones.

The final pendant half can be found in Westfall. Unlike the previous half, you need to travel far off the western coast of Westfall to find this item. The Pendant of Aquatic Endurance can be found on an underwater ledge. Simply right click the box to get your quest item.

The Great Sea near Silverpine holds your first pendant | Screenshot by Dot Esports This small body of water in the savannah-like Barrens will be the location of the final pendant part | Screenshot by Dot Esports

For Horde players, you can find the pendants in Silverpine Forest and in The Barrens. You trip to Silverpine Forest will take you just west of The Sepulcher into the Great Sea. Similar to Alliance player’s Darkshore pendant, you need to dive deep into these waters. Don’t worry about your breath running out however, as there is an oxygen refill at the bottom.

Next, you need to go to the northern reaches of The Barrens. At the small spot of water found at the Sludge Fen you can find another hidden black box carrying your next pendant. After acquiring this item, return to Moonglade to complete this quest.

Where to turn in Trial of the Sea Lion in WoW SoD

Once you have both pieces of the pendant, you then need to return to the Shrine of Remulos in Moonglade. In front of the Shrine, open your bag and right click on either pendant to create a fully formed Pendant of the Sea Lion.

You can then travel to Dendrite Starblaze in Nighthaven to turn in the quest and finally receive your aquatic travel form. Though I do not tend to use the sea lion form as often as other Druid forms, the sea lion is still useful for navigating around water-based areas of Azeroth such as the Wetlands, Azshara, or other similar spots.