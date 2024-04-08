Category:
World of Warcraft

WoW SoD: How to Recover Incursion Field Report: Ashenvale in Season of Discovery phase 3

This quest is actually quite simple when you know what to do.
Published: Apr 8, 2024 06:23 am
Nightmare Incursions event in WoW Classic SoD
Image via Blizzard Entertainment

World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery phase three introduced new profession recipes, Sunken Temple as a raid, and new quests to help you level up and earn gold. But the Recover Incursion Field Report: Ashenvale quest is confusing, especially when addons like Questie don’t work.

One of the most important features of Season of Discovery phase three is Nightmare Incursions. This big open-world event helps you level up quickly, earn extra gold, and gives you reputation with Night Wardens. One of the introductory quests is to Recover Incursion Field Report: Ashenvale. Here’s how to complete it. 

How to Recover Incursion Field Report: Ashenvale in Season of Discovery phase three

Map of Ashenvale, showing the exact location of Field Captain Hannalah
Field Captain Hannalah location in Ashenvale. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Izabela Tomakic

Recover Incursion Field Report: Ashenvale starts in Ashenvale after you talk to Field Captain Hannalah north of the zone. She’s found at coordinates 89.6, 40.6.

This quest tasks you with getting Gemeron’s Field reports and slaying these creatures: 

  • 12 Dreampyre Imps
  • Four Emberspark Dreamsworn
  • Four Dreamhunter Hounds

First, defeat the mentioned enemies in Ashenvale in the north of the zone. You can do this in a group or alone. At the beginning of the phase, many players are doing the event, and you can easily find groups through the Looking for Group, General, and World chat. 

You should then walk up to the portal and find Scout Gameron. This NPC is in stealth, and you have to walk up to him to see him. The coordinates are 93.8, 35.2. 

Map of Ashenvale, showing the exact location of Scout Gemeron
Scout Gemeron location. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Izabela Tomakic

Once you’ve defeated the enemies and got the report, return to Field Captain Hannalah and turn in the quest. You’ll get:

  • 2,550 experience
  • 90 silver
