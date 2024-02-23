WoW SoD: How to quickly farm Lesser Nether Essence in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

If you’ve been enchanting or disenchanting items in phase two of WoW Classic’s Season of Discovery, you’ve likely noticed that one of the most commonly needed reagents for recipes across the board is Lesser Nether Essence.

This item is the “younger cousin” of Greater Nether Essences, both of which are necessary ingredients for several enchanting formulas in WoW Classic, especially in the level ranges most associated with phase two of SoD. Once your character hits the temporary level cap of 40, as well as the temporary profession cap of 225 in phase two, you’ll find that Lesser Nether Essences are a much-needed reagent to keep your skills as an enchanter.

Here are the most effective ways to farm Lesser Nether Essence in WoW Classic Season of Discovery.

How to get more Lesser Nether Essence and Greater Nether Essence in WoW Classic

Lesser Nether Essence is obtained by disenchanting uncommon (green) items in the level bracket of about 37 to 42. The most surefire way to farm Lesser Nether Essence is by running dungeons in phase two of SoD and hoping to get uncommon drops during your runs. The most obvious dungeons that you should be spending time in if you’re farming items that have a chance to be disenchanted into Lesser Nether Essence are the Scarlet Monastery Armory and Cathedral, as well as Uldaman and Razorfen Downs. All of those dungeons are relevant at the back end of SoD phase two near the level 40 mark, so spending time in them will eventually yield results for you.

The best type of item to target (or hope to get) when farming dungeons for Lesser Nether Essences are weapons. According to WoW database Wowhead, Lesser Nether Essences are most commonly found when disenchanting weapons, although all uncommon items in the level bracket of roughly 37 to 42 can yield them.

Combining Enchanting with a crafting profession is extremely effective. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Alternatively, you can craft uncommon items once reaching a certain threshold in the game’s multiple crafting professions. If you’re a Blacksmith, Tailor, or Leatherworker who is also specced in Enchanting, you can combine your professions to create uncommon items and immediately disenchant them in hopes of getting Lesser Nether Essences.

One player on the Classic WoW subreddit recommended a method of farming Lesser Nether Essences that can be performed specifically by Tailors. Creating the White Bandit Mask, which requires a Tailoring skill of 210 and only one Bolt of Mageweave to make (along with some easily purchasable materials from vendors), has a good chance of yielding a Lesser Nether Essence upon disenchantment.