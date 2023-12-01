WoW SoD: How to get Wolf Jawbone in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Farm up on Wolf Jawbones and get a new Warlock ability.

Wolf Jawbone is one of the key quest items you need to get your hands on the Demonic Grace Warlock ability in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery—and it’s quite tricky to get.

Warlocks, like any other class in WoW Classic Season of Discovery, got a ton of new abilities, or Runes. This means Warlocks can now be DPS or even a tank class. These new abilities are unlocked in different manners, but for Demonic Grace, you need Wolf Jawbone.

So, here’s how you can get Wolf Jawbone in WoW Classic Season of Discovery.

How can you get Wolf Jawbone in WoW Classic Season of Discovery?

Generally speaking, Wolf Jawbone drops from wolf enemy mobs in the starting zones of all Warlocks. Each faction, the Horde and the Alliance, have two separate classes that can become Warlocks, and your best farming locations for Wolf Jawbone depend on what your starting zone is.

Best Wolf Jawbone farming locations in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

I wanted to take a screenshot of a wolf for you, but WoW players don’t respect field reporters and you get to see a dead wolf. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As I already mentioned, the best farming locations depend on your starting zone. You’ll be looking for any wolf beasts in your starting zone, and each of them has a chance to drop Wolf Jawbone.

For Alliance, the best farming locations for Wolf Jawbones are:

Coldridge Valley in Dun Morogh (for Gnome Warlocks)

in Dun Morogh (for Gnome Warlocks) Elwynn Forest (for Human Warlocks)

The best Wolf Jawbones farming spots for the Horde are:

Tirisfal Glades (for Undead Warlocks)

What is Wolf Jawbone used for in WoW Classic Season of Discovery?

Wolf Jawbone is one of the key ingredients to unlock the Demonic Grace Warlock ability, together with Gnoll or Wendigo Blood, and Ominous Tome. Once you have all the necessary reagents, you can summon a demonic being and then defeat it. Then, you can loot the creature and you’ll get the Rune for the Demonic Grace ability.