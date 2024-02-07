WoW SoD: How to get Vision Dust in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

In World of Warcraft Classic, Vision Dust is a very necessary reagent for mid-level enchanting recipes.

Recommended Videos

In the second phase of WoW Classic’s Season of Discovery, Vision Dust will be the go-to crafting component for enchanters looking to create level-appropriate enchantments for their party and raid groups. Vision Dust is also used in the recipe for the new, epic-quality Tailoring helmet: the Gneuro-Linked Arcano-Filament Monocle.

Similar to Strange Dust from phase one of SoD, Vision Dust is the next step up when it comes to crafting components. Here’s where you can find Vision Dust during the second phase of WoW Classic Season of Discovery.

Vision Dust farming and sources in WoW Classic

More of the world will become relevant for farming purposes in SoD phase two. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Just like many crafting components needed for the enchanting profession, Vision Dust can be found by disenchanting relatively powerful pieces of gear.

Most of the gear in WoW that can be disenchanted into Vision Dust will be found between levels 38 to 40, so it’s likely you won’t be getting any of these drops until the back end of phase two. Most of your Vision Dust farming will come during the endgame of phase two when you’re running dungeons like the Scarlet Monastery, Razorfen Downs, and Uldaman. Additionally, many drops in the new Gnomeregan raid will be able to be disenchanted into Vision Dust.

If you really need Vision Dust, we recommend disenchanting any uncommon (green) gear you get while leveling, completing quests, and defeating mobs during the later parts of phase two’s questing process. You can also get Vision Dust from many open-world sources once you’re level 40, so even though you won’t necessarily gain experience while questing at that point, you could be getting gear or world drops that lead to Vision Dust. Just make sure the quality of the drop isn’t so high that disenchanting it will actually have a negative effect on your build or character’s value. Some rare drops are worth not disenchanting due to their sheer power or the fact they demand a high price on the Auction House.