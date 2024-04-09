WoW SoD: How to get the Wild Offering and complete the Wild Gods quest in Season of Discovery

One of the most important quests in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery phase three is Wild Gods. To complete it, you need Wild Offerings, and it awards you with rare gear.

The Wild Gods quest starts with Shadowtooth Emissary. This is a female Troll NPC in Felwood, and you need to be at least level 40 to get the quest. I have to warn you, The Wild Gods quest will take you a while to complete, and you’ll have to cross half of Azeroth, but the rewards are simply too good to miss out on. So, here’s how to get the Wild Offering and complete the Wild Gods quest in Season of Discovery.

How to get the Wild Offering in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

You get Wild Offerings in Season of Discovery by taking down Delirious Ancients in Zul’Farrak, Maraudon, and Blackrock Depths. Wild Offerings drop for all players in the party, and you can loot them even if you don’t have the quest. To spawn a Delirious Ancient, one of the party members needs to have and use Agamaggan’s Roar on a special boss inside these dungeons in phase three.

One of the dungeons where you can get Wild Offerings is Zul’Farrak. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In Zul’Farrak, you have to use Agamaggan’s Roar on the spider boss that spawns after you take down a couple of bosses. In Maraudon, the special boss will spawn after you defeat the final boss of the dungeon, Princess Theradras. In Blackrock Depths, use it on the basilisk boss after defeating Houndmaster Grebmar, High Interrogator Gerstahn, and the Ring of Law. Each Delirious Ancient kill grants you one Wild Offering.

How to complete the Wild Gods quest in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

After you collect three Wild Offerings, go back to the Shadowtooth Emissary in Felwood and turn in the quest. You’ll unlock various goodies for sale, namely gear. You can buy the items with Wild Offerings, so you have to go back to Zul’Farrak, Blackrock Depths and Maraudon to get more of them. The items cost between 10 and 15 Wild Offerings, depending on what you need. Personally, I’m going for the Shadowtooth Bag to get Darkmoon Cards.

