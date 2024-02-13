WoW SoD: How to get the Survival Instincts Rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Druids are alreadu an incredibly powerful class in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery, and they get even stronger in phase two with the Survival Instincts Rune.

This is a three-minute ability specific to Season of Discovery that increases your health by 30 percent for 20 seconds, regenerates five rage when you dodge in bear form, 10 energy while playing as a cat, and one percent of maximum mana while in your humanoid or boomkin form. It’s quite similar to Shamanistic Rage ability that Shamans got in phase one. Not only does it grant you survivability, but you get resources back to keep you going in combat a while longer. So, here’s how to get the Survival Instincts Rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery.

How to get the Survival Instincts Rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

This Rune will take you on a journey across Azeroth, but is definitely worth it. There are no differences between how Horde and Alliance Druids get this Rune. Here’s a step-by-step guide how to get the Survival Instincts Rune.

Step one

This starts in Swamp of Sorrows. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Izabela Tomakic

Travel to Swamp of Sorrows and on the road at coordinates 25.0, 53.4 find Amaryllis Webb (Undead NPC).

Buy Entomology Starter Kit for 50 silver.

Open it and find two items—a net and instructions.

Step two

Then you have to move to Stranglethorn Vale. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Izabela Tomakic

Head to the Lake Nazferiti north of Stranglethorn Vale and catch Arbor Tarantula (a brown spider) at coordinates 45, 19.

Get Arbor Tarantula Specimen.

Step three

Move then to Arathi Highlands. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Izabela Tomakic

Travel to the Northfold Manor on the farm in north west of Arathi Basin to coordinates 31, 28.

Track down and catch Hay Weevil (a bug).

Get Hay Weevil Specimen.

Step four

You have to find a scorpion critter in Desolace. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Izabela Tomakic

Move to the Kodo Graveyard located in the middle of Desolace .

Find Flesh Picker at coordinates 51, 59 (a brown scorpion).

Get Flesh Picker Specimen.

Step five