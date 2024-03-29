WoW SoD: How to get the Sunken Temple buff in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Sunken Temple is the latest World of Warcraft Classic dungeon outfitted as a raid in Season of Discovery. Just like the Wailing Caverns and Gnomeregan before it, finishing Sunken Temple rewards you with a powerful world buff.

Recommended Videos

World buffs are powerful stat increases that follow you for a much longer period of time than a regular buff. World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery introduced several new world buffs as a reward for completing the toughest dungeons each phase has to offer. For phase three, you can earn the Fervor of the Temple Explorer.

If you’re trying to see how to get the Fervor of the Temple Explorer buff, or just want to see what exactly this buff entails, here’s everything you need to know.

How to get the Fervor of the Temple Explorer buff in WoW SoD

Dragons, trolls, slimes, and more await you in the Sunken Temple. Image by Blizzard.

You can get the Fervor of the Temple Explorer world buff in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery by entering and killing bosses in the Sunken Temple. Similar to the previous two world buffs in Season of Discovery, bosses have the chance to drop a quest item that you can pick up to start the world buff quest.

The raid officially drops on April 4, along with the rest of phase three, so it’s unclear exactly what this new drop will be or what the quest will ask of you. If it’s anything like previous world buffs, all you need to do is deliver the item to an NPC in your respective faction’s major city.

Fervor of the Temple Explorer World Buff in WoW SoD, explained

The Fervor of the Temple Explorer is a world buff you can receive from the Sunken Temple in Season of Discovery phase three. With this buff active, you can gain the following benefits:

Critical hit chance increases by five percent

Increases spell damage by 65

Increases all stats by eight percent

This powerful, sweeping buff lasts for 120 minutes in total. Given how this buff is on a timer, I’d heavily advise you to wait to complete the world buff quest until you’re ready to raid again, so you can make the most out of this general stat increase. With this buff active, you can easily cruise to the top of the DPS meters even without BiS gear.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more