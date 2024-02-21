WoW SoD: How to get the Sheath of Light Rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Sheath of Light is a Paladin Rune released in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery phase two. This is a powerful tool for Paladin healers who want to add a bit of damage to their rotation.

Healing through damage has existed in World of Warcraft for quite some time. Discipline Priests were the first to utilize this playstyle, but now Arcane Mages in Season of Discovery can also turn their damage into healing. The Sheath of Light does not completely rebuild Paladin healers, but it does give more utility to the role.

If you are trying to find this Alliance-exclusive Rune in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery, here’s what you need to do.

How to get the Sheath of Light Rune in WoW SoD

You must complete a series of quests to get the Sheath of Light Rune in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery. This Paladin quest starts in Mannoroc Cave but ends with the Scarlet Monastery instance. If you are hunting this Rune, be prepared for a challenge.

How to start The Broken Hammer in WoW SoD

Desolace is a great leveling zone for players ranging from 30 to 39. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can start The Broken Hammer quest chain by finding the Broken Hammer item inside of Mannoroc Cove in Desolace. Interact with the item and slay the nearby Burning Blade Summoner to loot the Torn Letter.

Head to the Stormwind Cathedral to speak with Katherine the Pure. This will complete The Broken Hammer quest and start your next phase, A Lost Brother.

How to complete A Lost Brother in WoW SoD

Kathrine the Pure can be found in the western wing of the Cathedral of Light. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you accept A Lost Brother from Katherine the Pure, you will be sent to find Harold Riggs in Menethril Harbor, the Wetlands. The best way to get to Harold is to use the boat from Theramore Island or head south from Loch Modan.

Harold Riggs will be on the docks whenever you arrive. After you speak with Harold, you will be sent on the hardest part of this quest. You need to get to Newman’s Landing in Dun Morogh to get the Orders from the Grand Crusader.

The most direct route to Newman’s Landing is to swim along the Wetlands coastline until you reach the docks of Newman’s Landing. On the docks will be the body of a fallen Crusader that you can loot the Orders from.

After you pick up the letter, you will be attacked by human ambushers. If you are max level, this shouldn’t be a problem. Picking up the letters will begin the final leg of this quest, Orders from the Grand Crusader.

How to complete Orders from the Grand Crusader in WoW SoD

This imposing Monastery holds tons of BiS items. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

To final part of this quest chain asks you to report to Katherine the Pure in Stormwind Cathedral. The holy woman will send you to the Scarlet Monastery Cathedral to defeat High Inquisitor Whitemane, the final boss of the instance.

The Scalet Monastery is a hub for multiple instances related to the Scarlet Crusade. The Scarlet Monastery ranges from levels 26 to 45, with the Cathedral being the toughest wing.

Once you have slain and looted High Inquisitor Whitemane, return to Katerine the Pure to claim your Sheath of Light Rune.

Sheath of Light Rune in WoW SoD explained

The Sheath of Light is a Paladin Rune where your melee attacks increase your spell power for one minute by 30 percent. Also, any crit heals you make heal the target for 60 percent more than the original amount. This additional healing is disbursed over time rather than in one chunk.

This Rune will greatly increase the priority of Holy Paladins in phase two. The cost of striking an enemy with a melee weapon is small compared to the benefits of the special. The healing over time is the best aspect of this Rune, making even more out of your best healing spells.