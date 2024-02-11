WoW SoD: How to get the Shadowstep Rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

It’s official—Rogues get Shadowstep in WoW Classic Season of Discovery phase two. This is undoubtedly one of the most iconic Rogue abilities from modern WoW, and it’s great fun to use in WoW Classic. If you want the Rune, there’s a fairly long quest chain you need to complete, but fortunately it isn’t too challenging if you follow our guide.

Rune of Shadowstep is a Belt Rune that gives you Shadowstep, an ability that teleports you behind a target and gives you a 70 percent movement speed buff for three seconds. It’s a fantastic movement ability in WoW Classic Season of Discovery that excels in PvP and PvE alike, so we strongly advise you not to skip this one.

Where to get the Shadowstep Rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

If you got the Deadly Brew Rune, you’ll already be familiar with the dead drop. Screenshot by Dot Esports

At level 30, you’ll get a letter in the mail from a mysterious character called “C.” You’ll already be familiar with “C” and their requests if you completed the quest chain to get Deadly Brew in phase one, which involves sneaking into Shadowfang Keep. This time around, you’ll be sneaking into Scarlet Monastery.

After you hit level 30, check your mail to get the letter, then head back to Pyrewood Village outside Shadowfang Keep in Silverpine Forest. The house containing the dead drop chest is just to the left of the path leading to Shadowfang Keep. Loot the chest to get the quest The Eye of Bhossca, which sends you to Scarlet Monastery to pick up a disguise.

Loot the chest in the stables behind Scarlet Monastery to get your disguise. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In the stables behind the Scarlet Monastery entrance, there’s a chest containing your disguise. It’s easy to sneak there and loot the chest without aggroing any enemies, so don’t worry about encountering resistance. Bear in mind that you can’t wear the disguise while you’re in a party, and it only works while you’re inside the Scarlet Monastery instance.

Next, enter the Graveyard wing of Scarlet Monastery (it’s the far-left entrance that doesn’t need a key), and activate the disguise once you’re inside. Find a Scarlet Scryer and pickpocket them to get the Scryer’s Key. Then, leave the Graveyard and enter the Library wing (through the far-right entrance that also doesn’t require a key), and make your way through the whole dungeon while disguised until you get to the Athanaeum area—the final area of the Library wing where Arcanist Doan resides.

There’s a chest in the Athanaeum that you can loot. Open it and retrieve the item inside, then leave the Library and head back to the Graveyard. In the first area of the Graveyard wing, called the Forlorn Cloister, there are benches on either side of the area. You need to use the /sit emote on the middle bench on both sides of this area (you can’t click them to sit down), then head north and loot another chest inside a mausoleum.

Lastly, go back to the Library, head to the Gallery of Treasures area, then loot the final chest to get the Eye of Bhossca. Return to the dead drop in Pyrewood Village and deposit the Eye of Bhossca, then return to a major city (just like for the Deadly Brew Rune) and check your mail. Then, return to the dead drop once again and loot it to get the Rune of Shadowstep.

That was pretty long-winded, but it’s totally worth it for the Shadowstep ability. If you’re after Rogue Runes that are a bit easier to get, check out my guides on how to get the Shuriken Toss Rune or how to get the Master of Subtlety Rune in WoW Classic SoD.