WoW SoD: How to get the Deadly Brew Rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Runes have changed the traditional class landscape in World of Warcraft Classic’s Season of Discovery. Deadly Brew is an especially important rune for Rogue players that can drastically increase your damage output.

Runes are scattered throughout Azeroth, some hidden behind easily discoverable chests while others are locked behind long-spanning quest chains. The Deadly Brew rune will take Rogue players down a winding quest chain, but you might want to know how to start or complete the quest.

Where to get the Deadly Brew Rune in WoW SoD

The quest to get the Deadly Brew rune starts whenever your Rogue character hits level 20. Unlike other rune quests that might differ depending on your race and starting location, all Rogues will complete this process the exact same way.

This is a four-step process that will take you across the Azeroth map, so be prepared for a journey. I recommend waiting until level 25 to start this quest, as it can be challenging for fresh level 20 players to complete this quest chain.

Go to Pyrewood Village

You will return to Pyrewood Village several times throughout this quest. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you hit level 20 on your Rogue character you will receive a letter from a source named C and be sent to a town called Pyrewood Village. Pyrewood Village is found in Silverpine Forest in the Eastern Kingdoms, just outside the Undead starting zone.

Find the house at the location listed on the map above and enter inside the small home. Once here, there should be a small chest found in the corner of the room. Interact with this chest to pick up your quest item and start the Horn of Xelthos quest.

Collect Venture Co. Work Orders

You can Pick Pocket or slay goblins in the area to find this needed item. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Embarking on the Horn of Xelthos quest, you need to go to the Stonetalon Mountains to speak to the goblin Veenix. Veenix will then send you to the Windsheer Craig to loot Venture Co. Work Orders.

Work Orders randomly drop from any of the following mobs: Venture Co. Builders, Engineer, Machine Smith, and Operator. Don’t be too discouraged if do not loot this item shortly after arriving as it took me fifteen minutes of farming to finally pick up the quest item.

Return to Veenix with the Venture Co. Work Orders and you will receive the Breaching Charge for the next part of your quest.

Sneak into Shadowfang Keep

Go into SFK alone to complete the final part of this mission. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This next part is by far the hardest portion of the quest chain. Before going into Shadowfang Keep, you need the following abilities from your trainer: Stealth, Vanish, Distract, and Master of Deception. I recommend that you complete this step alone, as killing the wrong NPC can fail the quest.

Return to Silverpine Forest and enter the Shadowfang Keep instance. Stealth your way through the dungeon and make it to the locked door by the prisons. Use your Breach Charge to open the locked door and return to your stealth form.

Inside of the Banquet Hall where you would normally fight the dungeon’s second boss is a new NPC named Gamela. Pickpocket Gamela to acquire the Sister’s Half-Key. You can get the Brother’s Half-Key from Gefell, who can be found up the righthand staircase just after Gamela. It is essential that you pickpocket these two items and not kill the NPCs.

With both Half-Keys, right-click on either to create a Twin Key. Revisit the stables at the earlier section of the dungeon and you should see a chest by the Shadow Charger horse. Loot the chest and pick up the Horn of Xelthos.

Return the Horn of Xelthos

The final step in this Rogue quest is to return to the Pyrewood House outside of Shadowfang Keep, where you first began the quest. Turn in your quest and the next time you are in a major city, you will receive a letter from C that tells you to return to Pyrewood once again for a reward. Double back to the Pyrewood Village one more time to collect your Deadly Brew rune.

Deadly Brew Rune in WoW SoD, explained

The Deadly Brew Rune is a chest slot rune that can massively boost any Rogue’s damage output. While active, whenever you inflict any poison onto a target, you will also inflict the Deadly Poison effect. This gives several improvements to your existing poisons and extra DoT on your afflicted targets.