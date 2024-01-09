WoW SoD: How to get the Rune of Wild Growth in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery

Wild Growth is an essential ability for any Druid healers in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery and acts as one of the best group heals in the game. Obtaining the Rune of Wild Growth to learn this spell involves a long quest chain.

Runes have drastically changed how the classes of vanilla World of Warcraft function, giving new spells, modifying old abilities, or giving classes access to entirely new roles. The Rune of Wild Growth is among the most difficult runes to get in Season of Discovery. If you are trying to find this rune, here’s what you need to do.

How to get the Rune of Wild Growth in WoW SoD

You can obtain the Rune of Wild Growth by finding the Symbols of the First, Second, and Third Owls. These items are scattered across different parts of Azeroth and all require you to complete different tasks.

Where to find the Symbol of the First Owl WoW SoD

The start of this trial can be found near a large portal in the eastern part of Ashenvale | Screenshot by Dot Esports

To find the Symbol of the First Owl, venture north east of Satyrnaar in Ashenvale. Locate the lit gazebo and speak with the Owl statue. Once you interact with this statue, you will begin a short trial to protect a wisp from three waves of enemy attacks.

This is not too difficult and you are able to restart the trial if your wisp dies. I recommend that you use your Druid forms to help keep aggro off your wisp. You also cannot heal your wisp, so make sure to grab threat from enemies early. Once you are finished, you should be able to get the Symbol of the First Owl.

Where to find the Symbol of the Second Owl in WoW SoD

Agon wanders around a wide area in Duskwood | Screenshot by Dot Esprots

To get the Second Owl, you need to go to Duskwood in the Eastern Kingdom and travel to the Twilight Grove, which is found near the southern portion of the region. In the northern end of the Twilight Grove should be a familiar Owl statue that you can interact with.

For this task, you need to get the 60-minute buff that the Owl statue provides and find a wandering NPC named Agon. This NPC can be found east near Brightwood Grove, though he patrols actively around the area, so don’t get discouraged if you don’t immediately spot him.

Where to find the Symbol of the Third Owl in WoW SoD

The islands found to the south of this zone will be your targets | Screenshot by Dot Esports

For the final trial to obtain the Rune of Wild Growth, you need to go to Hillsbrad Foothills in the Eastern Kingdoms. In the southern body of water in this zone you should see two small islands just off the coast. Both of these islands contain a small Owl statue.

The goal of this trial to to touch one statue to obtain a two-minute buff, and then touch the other statue before the buff timer runs out. Given that the distance between the two islands is almost entirely water, I would highly recommend that you unlock your seal water transportation form before starting this quest.

Where to get the Rune of Wild Growth in WoW SoD

Go to Moonglad to start finish this lengthy quest | Screenshot by Dot Esports

With all three Owl Symbols in your inventory, you can now teleport to Moonglade with your Druid exclusive spell. Speak with the Druid trainer Loganaar in Moonglade to pick up the Trial of Owls quest.

Tip: Note that you do not need to pick up this quest at the beginning of the trials, only at the end once you have already completed the three Owl trials.

Right click on the rune to learn it and open your character menu to assign the rune to the corresponding piece of armor to unlock this powerful healing spell.