WoW SoD: How to get the Rune of Quick Draw in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery

Runes in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery have introduced modern and entirely new abilities and playstyle in vanilla Azeroth. The Rune of Quick Draw is one such rune that Rogues might want to find.

Rogues are among the most interesting classes in Season of Discovery. Along with the likes of Warlocks and Shamans, Rogues have access to more playstyles and roles than ever. The Rune of Quick Draw gives Rogues a powerful ranged ability that retail players might be familiar with.

To find this rune, you need to stitch together four pieces of a map, with each piece in a very different location. If you are trying to find this rune, here is what you need to do.

How to get the Rune of Quick Draw in WoW SoD

To get the Rune of Quick Draw to teach the Quick Draw ability, Rogues need to gather four map pieces scattered across Azeroth. Where you find these map pieces heavily depends on your faction and race of choice.

Horde players can find map pieces in Durotar and Tirisfal Glades, while Alliance players can find these pieces around Elwynn Forest and Tedrassil. While you can loot map pieces from other areas that belong to your same faction, you cannot combine Elwynn Forest and Tedrassil map pieces, as they need to belong to the same torn map.

For this quest, I recommend the Horde players search in Durotar and Alliance players find their four pieces in Teldrassil. Both of these are relatively small starting zones with easy spots to find all four pieces.

Where to find the Map Pieces in Durotar in WoW SoD

Durotar is a fairly linear zone, so Rogues in this region can quickly find all four map pieces. Screenshot by Dot Esports

For Horde Rogues, your best bet is to pickpocket across Durotar. The Top-Right Map Piece can be found off the Kul Tiras Marine and Kul Tiras Soldiers in the castle just south of Razor Hill.

The Bottom-Right piece is not too far off, as it can be found from any level six through ten Razormane Quilboar mob in Durotar. Given how plentiful this mob is, you have a good chance of encountering this enemy all around the region, although I recommend the western part of the zone for farming.

The Bottom-Left Piece can be looted from Voodoo and Hexed Trolls at Echo Isles. Finally, the Top-Left Piece is found on level eight to 11 Burning Blade mobs near the north of Razor Hill. These are tough mobs, but you should be able to sneak around them with the proper Rogue spells.

Where to find the Map Pieces in Teldrassil in WoW SoD

Many of the mobs needed to find the Teldrassil map pieces can be found in the center and northern reaches of the island. Screenshot by Dot Esports

For Alliance and Night Elf Rogues, you can find the Bottom-Right Map Piece from any Bloodfeather Harpy mob in the zone. This is by far the most plentiful hostile mob in Teldrassil, but I recommend looking around northwest of the map for farming locations.

Next, the Bottom-Left Piece can be found on Vicious Grells found near the center of the zone, near Dolanaar. The Top-Right Piece can be looted from Timberlings easily found just south of Dolanaar. Finally, the Top-Left Piece is found on Gnarlpines located near the mountains to the east of Darnassus. This is the hardest piece to find, so I recommend you approach this around level 15 or bring a friend to help.

Quick Draw in WoW SoD, explained

Quick Draw is a rune for Rogues that allows you to draw a ranged weapon and fire a bullet at an enemy. This caused normal ranged damage and impairs the target’s movement speed by 50 percent for six seconds. This also spawns one combo point.

This is an essential rune for Combat Rogues as it gives a vital component of your kit. Quick Draw acts as a ranged version of Sinister Strike, costing low Energy while helping to build combo points. This is also great for solo leveling as it gives you more utility to kite around your WoW enemies and control their movement.