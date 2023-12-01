WoW SoD: How to get the Prairie Crown in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Season of Discover has brought changes to the World of Warcraft (WoW) Classic version of Azeroth, testing out new rune mechanics. If you are a Tauren Druid, then you might want to know how to get the Prairie Crown to unlock your third rune.

Runes are modifications to your regular abilities and passives which can drastically change how your class plays. The new rune system breaks down traditional class barriers, allowing the base classes to try out new forms of damage, tanking, and healing.

How to get each rune heavily depends on your race and class combination of choice, with Tauren Druids being tasked with looting and crafting the Prairie Crown. If you are trying to find this item in World of Warcraft Season of Discovery, here’s what you need to do.

How to craft the Prairie Crown in WoW Classic SoD

To get the Living Seed chest rune, you first need to craft the Prairie Crown. You can do this by looting Prairie Flowers found scattered around the entire region of Mulgore. You can identify this item as a tall, blue flower that you can interact with by pressing left click.

You can pick up the first rune quest from Gart Mistrunner | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you have acquired three Prairie Flowers, you can right-click your items to create a Prairie Crown. Your quest is not yet over, however, as you need to take the Prairie Crown to the Wooden Effigy. The effigy can be found in the western part of Mulgore at the following coordinates: [38, 49].

Interact with the Wooden Effigy and defeat the Unleashed Nature Spirit that spawns afterward. If there is a high density of players here, I recommend starting a group with nearby Druids so everyone gets credit for the kill. The defeated mob should then drop the Rune of Natural Potential that will teach Living Seed.

Living Seed Rune in WoW Classic SoD, explained

Living Seed is an engraved chest rune that you can pick up from the Rune of Natural Potential that drops from the Wooden Effigy mob. With this rune active, whenever you critically heal your target with any healing spell you plant a Living Seed on the target. This Living Seed blooms and heals the target after the character receives the next attack.

This is a great tool for healers that provides another source of healing over time. If you are rolling a Restoration Druid, or simply want another healing option, I highly recommend pursuing this rune.