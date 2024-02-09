Category:
World of Warcraft

WoW SoD: How to get the Power Surge Rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Here's where you'll find what might just be SoD P2's best rune.
Image of Michael Kelly
Michael Kelly
|
Published: Feb 9, 2024 04:50 pm
Shaman Troll standing in front of Den
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Power Surge is easily one of the most loaded runes you can get in phase two of WoW Classic Season of Discovery.

This Shaman rune is uniquely strong in that it has a chance to cause you to get an instant cast of Lava Burst, Chain Heal, or Chain Lightning every time you deal damage with Flame Shock. Furthermore, your mana regeneration is increased equal to a percentage of your total Intellect while the Power Surge rune is engraved. These two effects in concordance with each other are very strong for Shaman casters in WoW Season of Discovery. 

Considering this is a Shaman-only rune that is engraved on the belt slot of your item loadout, and Shaman is a Horde-only class, Alliance players will not have access to Power Surge, though. 

Here’s everything you need to know about getting the Power Surge Shaman rune in WoW SoD. 

Power Surge Shaman rune guide in WoW SoD

The first step toward acquiring the Power Surge rune in WoW SoD is to get your hands on an item called the Ogre Lightning Rod, which is a relatively rare drop from Boulderfist Ogres in the Arathi Highlands. You’ll need to kill a good amount of Boulderfist Ogres in Boulder’gor to get the Ogre Lightning Rod for yourself. But once you get it, you’ll be able to progress your quest to get this rune.

Bouldergor map in Ararthi Highlands, WoW Classic
Head to Boulder’gor to earn Power Surge. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Take the Ogre Lightning Rod to the top of a hill at coordinates [33, 44] in the Arathi Highlands, where you’ll find Soft Soil. Place the Ogre Lightning Rod in the Soft Soil and cast Lightning Bolt on it 10 times to electrify it. Doing this will summon a level 37 elite ogre named Tam’kar who you’ll have to kill to get the Rune of Power, which can be used to learn the Power Surge engravement. 

Author

Michael Kelly
Staff Writer covering World of Warcraft and League of Legends, among others. Mike's been with Dot since 2020, and has been covering esports since 2018.