WoW SoD: How to get the Missile Barrage Rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Missile Barrage is a new Belt Rune for Mages introduced in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery phase two. This powerful arcane blast is only available once you take on the Dark Riders scattered throughout Azeroth.

Various Runes debuting in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery phase two are acquired by farming the Dark Rider mob. This mob acts as a mini World Boss for phase two, starting at level 41 and taking almost an entire raid team to take down.

If you are trying to get the Missile Barrage Rune for your Mage, this is what you should know.

Where to get the Missile Barrage Rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Dark Riders are the only mobs that can drop Dalaran Relics. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The only way to get the Missile Barrage Rune in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery is to speak with the Dalaran Agent in Deadwing Pass. This NPC will give out Ariden’s Sigil to anyone who speaks to her.

Ariden’s Sigil is an item that allows you to detect nearby Dark Riders, which is extremely helpful as these spectral figures can often be difficult to identify out of combat. This item also will give you a buff that alerts you whenever a Dark Rider is near.

You need to gather all seven Dalaran Relics before returning to the Dalaran Agent. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

To complete this task, you need to collect the seven Dalaran Relics that drop from all seven Dark Riders. Naturally, all seven Dark Riders are scattered across the two major continents with plenty of travel time between them. Although these mounted mobs are also known to patrol large areas, above are the approximate locations of the seven Dark Riders.

Once you have all seven Dalaran Relics, return to the Dalaran Agent and you will be rewarded with your Rune. I highly recommend tagging along with a group to complete these series of tasks. In phase two, groups should not be too difficult to find given the sheer number of Runes which require Dalaran Relics.

Missile Barrage Rune in WoW SoD, Explained

Missile Barrage is a Rune that gives your Arcane Blast a 40 percent chance to reduced the channeled duration of your next Arcane Missile spell by 50 percent. Your Fireball and Frostbolt spells also have a 20 percent chance to trigger this same effect.

Your Arcane Missiles spell mana cost is also reduced by 100 percent and will fire every 0.5 seconds. Although this Rune lessens the channel time of this spell, you still will deal more damage with it, making it a perfect damage assistance tool for Arcane Mages.