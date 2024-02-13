WoW SoD: How to get the Enlightened Judgements Rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

If you’re a DPS Paladin, there are new runes in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery’s second phase you can’t miss. The Enlightened Judgements rune is one of them.

Judgement, on its own, is a basic Paladin spell, mandatory in every DPS build. But, the second phase of WoW Classic Season of Discovery introduced the Enlightened Judgements Rune, which greatly enhances the spell. It basically makes it a ranged spell, since it increases its range by 30 yards. At the same time, it also enhances your spell hit with all spells by 17 percent.

Although obtaining the Enlightened Judgements Rune is a bit tricky, it doesn’t take much time. Here’s everything you need to know.

How to get the Enlightened Judgements Rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

The whole questline for the rune might be completed in Arathi Highlands. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The first step of claiming the Enlightened Judgements Rune is gathering three Tarnished Prayer Beads. Fortunately, these shouldn’t be tough to find, as they drop from a variety of mobs across Azeroth. But, we farmed all three quite quickly in Arathi Highlands by killing various humanoid mobs, including Syndicate agents, Ogres, and Witherbark tribe.

Once you loot all three Tarnished Prayer Beads, you can stay in Arathi Highlands to finish the quest. The next step of obtaining the Enlightened Judgements Rune is to purify them, which is different for each Bead.

Purifying the first one is an easy task. Kill enemies while blessed with Blessing of Might to do so. The job is a bit trickier with the second Tarnished Prayer Bead, as you need to be level 34. This is because you have to cast Divine Shield on yourself while you’re below 10 percent health to purify it, and the spell can’t be learned until level 34.

The red rectangles are perfect spots to farm Tarnished Prayer Beads, while our pin shows the location of Brother Atticus. Screenshot by Dot Esports

For the third Bead, you need to stop an enemy from fleeing by having Seal of Justice on you when they start running, and then cast Judgement on them. In Arathi Highlands there aren’t many mobs who flee, except for Syndicate rogues, but you can complete the quest with any fleeing enemy in Azeroth.

Once you purify all three Tarnished Prayer Beads, find Brother Atticus in Stormgarde Keep in Arathi Highlands. He’s located in the graveyard behind the chapel. Speaking to him rewards you with the Enlightened Judgements Rune.