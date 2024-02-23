Category:
World of Warcraft

WoW SoD: How to get the Dismantle enchant in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

This is one of the best enchants in phase two.
Image of Izabela Tomakic
Izabela Tomakic
|
Published: Feb 23, 2024 03:29 am
World of Warcraft pet parrot Cap'n Crackers
Image via Blizzard Entertainment

There are a ton of enchants in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery, but most players are on the lookout for Dismantle

Recommended Videos

This weapon enchant allows your spells and attacks to deal an additional 60 to 90 damage to mechanical enemies. It’s an amazing weapon enchant when progressing in Gnomeregan because there are plenty of mechanical creatures in the raid. It’s great for Warriors and Rogues who struggle to deal damage to mechanical creatures.

Here’s how to get the Dismantle enchant in WoW Classic Season of Discovery.

How to get the Dismantle enchant in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

To get the Dismantle enchant, find an Enchanter with the recipe and ask them to do it. Another way is to pick up the profession yourself, get the recipe, and enchant your weapon. There are usually Enchanters in the trade chat advertising themselves. In this scenario, you will have to source the materials yourself and possibly even pay a fee.

Here are the necessary materials for the Dismantle enchant:

  • Four Nether Essences
  • Two Large Fangs
  • Two Small Radiant Shards
  • One Runed Golden Rod

How to get the Dismantle enchant recipe in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Map of Gnomeregan, showing where to find the vendor
You can find the vendor in The Clean Zone. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Izabela Tomakic

You can buy the Dismantle recipe from Ziri “The Wrench” Littlesprocket in Gnomeregan for 25 gold. This female Gnome NPC is located in The Clean Zone, and you can get to her by moving to the left side from the entrance and entering the second passage on your left. Follow the path leading downstairs, and you’ll see Ziri next to the left wall. Talk to her, and buy the recipe.

related content
Read Article WoW SoD: How to get Reflective Truesilver Braincage in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
WoW Classic: A Dwarf overlooks the excavation site in the Wetlands
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW SoD: How to get Reflective Truesilver Braincage in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Blaine Polhamus Blaine Polhamus Feb 22, 2024
Read Article WoW SoD: How to get Gneuro-Linked Arcano-Filament Monocle in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
A Gnome in Dun Morogh in front of Mechanostrider mounts in WoW Classic SoD
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW SoD: How to get Gneuro-Linked Arcano-Filament Monocle in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Blaine Polhamus Blaine Polhamus Feb 22, 2024
Read Article WoW SoD: How to complete Anyone Can Cook in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Witherbark Village trolls in WoW Classic
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW SoD: How to complete Anyone Can Cook in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly Feb 22, 2024
Related Content
Read Article WoW SoD: How to get Reflective Truesilver Braincage in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
WoW Classic: A Dwarf overlooks the excavation site in the Wetlands
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW SoD: How to get Reflective Truesilver Braincage in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Blaine Polhamus Blaine Polhamus Feb 22, 2024
Read Article WoW SoD: How to get Gneuro-Linked Arcano-Filament Monocle in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
A Gnome in Dun Morogh in front of Mechanostrider mounts in WoW Classic SoD
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW SoD: How to get Gneuro-Linked Arcano-Filament Monocle in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Blaine Polhamus Blaine Polhamus Feb 22, 2024
Read Article WoW SoD: How to complete Anyone Can Cook in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Witherbark Village trolls in WoW Classic
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW SoD: How to complete Anyone Can Cook in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly Feb 22, 2024
Author
Izabela Tomakic
Staff Writer & World of Warcraft lead. Izabela has a long history with writing and games like World of Warcraft, League of Legends, Fortnite, and The Sims. Before finding her home at Dot Esports in 2021, Izabela was an English teacher and a freelancer at Hotspawn, GGRecon, and Gameranx. In her free time, you’ll find her writing novels, wandering Azeroth, or inting on Summoner’s Rift.