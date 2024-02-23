WoW SoD: How to get the Dismantle enchant in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

There are a ton of enchants in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery, but most players are on the lookout for Dismantle.

Recommended Videos

This weapon enchant allows your spells and attacks to deal an additional 60 to 90 damage to mechanical enemies. It’s an amazing weapon enchant when progressing in Gnomeregan because there are plenty of mechanical creatures in the raid. It’s great for Warriors and Rogues who struggle to deal damage to mechanical creatures.

Here’s how to get the Dismantle enchant in WoW Classic Season of Discovery.

How to get the Dismantle enchant in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

To get the Dismantle enchant, find an Enchanter with the recipe and ask them to do it. Another way is to pick up the profession yourself, get the recipe, and enchant your weapon. There are usually Enchanters in the trade chat advertising themselves. In this scenario, you will have to source the materials yourself and possibly even pay a fee.

Here are the necessary materials for the Dismantle enchant:

Four Nether Essences

Two Large Fangs

Two Small Radiant Shards

One Runed Golden Rod

How to get the Dismantle enchant recipe in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

You can find the vendor in The Clean Zone. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Izabela Tomakic

You can buy the Dismantle recipe from Ziri “The Wrench” Littlesprocket in Gnomeregan for 25 gold. This female Gnome NPC is located in The Clean Zone, and you can get to her by moving to the left side from the entrance and entering the second passage on your left. Follow the path leading downstairs, and you’ll see Ziri next to the left wall. Talk to her, and buy the recipe.