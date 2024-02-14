Category:
World of Warcraft

WoW SoD: How to get the Blood Surge Rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Save your Rage with this Rune.
Image of Blaine Polhamus
Blaine Polhamus
|
Published: Feb 14, 2024 06:28 pm
Image of Troggs in the Arathi Highlands.
Screenshot by Dot Esports.

World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery released with dozens of new Runes to empower characters in vanilla Azeroth. Blood Surge is a Warrior Rune that can help you make the best use of your Rage bar.

Runes in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery can unlock new abilities, spells, or passives, and can either strengthen you favorite playstyle or unlock an entirely new role, similar to Skill Books. Blood Surge is a powerful Rune helping Warriors maintain their Rage meters far better than before.

If you are a Warrior trying to find the Blood Surge Rune in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery, here’s what you need to know.

Where to get the Blood Surge Rune in WoW SoD

Map of Arathi Basin in WoW SoD showing three waypoints.
For this Rune, you need to visit Stromgard Keep (Western Waypoint), Skonk (Eastern Waypoint), and a Sunken Vessel (Southern Waypoint).

To get the Blood Surge Rune in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery, you need to start the Anyone Can Cook quest chain. To get the Illegible Recipe that prompts this quest chain, you need to go to the Stromgarde Keep in Arathi Highlands and farm Elite Ogres until the item drops.

Once you have obtained the Illegible Recipe, you then need to travel to the south western end of the Arathi Highlands and speak with the ogre NPC Skonk. Skonk will give you a follow up quest that asks you to gather three items:

  • Hybrid Haunch – This drops from Wild Gryphons in Hillsbrad Foothills.
  • Balmy Brew Go to the Badlands and pick up a keg in the Angor Fortress Basement.
  • Smuggler’s Spice Blend Found at the bottom of a sunken vessel off the coast of the Arathi Highlands.
  • Viscious Venom This can drop from Spiders found in the Swamp of Sorrows.
Image of a barrel of wine in WoW SoD.
The Balmy Brew is the hardest of the three items to find, but you can find it below deck as the sole interactable object. Screenshot by Dot Esports.
The Balmy Brew is the hardest of the three items to find, but you can find it below deck as the sole interactable object. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Once you have all four items, return to Skonk. The ogre will attempt to fight you, but defeat him and you will earn your Rune of Blood Surge.

Blood Surge Rune in WoW SoD, Explained

Blood Surge is a Warrior Rune that helps immensely with the melee class’ main mechanic, Rage. With this Rune active, Heroic Strike, Bloodthirst, and Whirlwind all have a 30 percent chance to prompt a Rage-free Slam attack.

As a Warrior, your primary concern is always spending and generating Rage. Getting free attacks without the cost of your Rage allows you go through your rotation more often and become a more efficient DPS dealer.

Read Article WoW SoD: How to get Mithril ore in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
The Altar of Storms, as seen in the Burning Steppes in WoW Classic
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW SoD: How to get Mithril ore in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly Feb 14, 2024
Read Article How to get Nature Protection Potion recipe in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
WoW screenshot of the river that runs through Northshire Abbey in the Elwynn Forest
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
How to get Nature Protection Potion recipe in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly Feb 14, 2024
Read Article WoW SoD: When does Blackfathom Deeps (BFD) reset in WoW Classic Season of Discovery?
Raid Boss Twilight Lord Kelris in Blackfathom Depths in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW SoD: When does Blackfathom Deeps (BFD) reset in WoW Classic Season of Discovery?
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic and others Feb 14, 2024
Read Article Full Scarlet Monastery Cathedral loot table in WoW Classic Season of Discovery (SoD)
A screenshot of the Scarlet Monastery in WoW Classic, exterior.
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
Full Scarlet Monastery Cathedral loot table in WoW Classic Season of Discovery (SoD)
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly Feb 14, 2024
Read Article WoW SoD: How to get Enchanted Sigil: Innovation in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
A WoW Screenshot of the troll caves in Dun Morogh, where you'll find quest items for A Refugee's Quandary.
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW SoD: How to get Enchanted Sigil: Innovation in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic Feb 14, 2024
Author

Blaine Polhamus
Staff Writer for Dot Esports. Avid gamer for two decades and gaming writer for three years. I'm a lover of anything Souls-like since 2011. I cover everything from single-player RPGs to MMOs.