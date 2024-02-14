WoW SoD: How to get the Blood Surge Rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery released with dozens of new Runes to empower characters in vanilla Azeroth. Blood Surge is a Warrior Rune that can help you make the best use of your Rage bar.

Runes in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery can unlock new abilities, spells, or passives, and can either strengthen you favorite playstyle or unlock an entirely new role, similar to Skill Books. Blood Surge is a powerful Rune helping Warriors maintain their Rage meters far better than before.

If you are a Warrior trying to find the Blood Surge Rune in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery, here’s what you need to know.

Where to get the Blood Surge Rune in WoW SoD

For this Rune, you need to visit Stromgard Keep (Western Waypoint), Skonk (Eastern Waypoint), and a Sunken Vessel (Southern Waypoint).

To get the Blood Surge Rune in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery, you need to start the Anyone Can Cook quest chain. To get the Illegible Recipe that prompts this quest chain, you need to go to the Stromgarde Keep in Arathi Highlands and farm Elite Ogres until the item drops.

Once you have obtained the Illegible Recipe, you then need to travel to the south western end of the Arathi Highlands and speak with the ogre NPC Skonk. Skonk will give you a follow up quest that asks you to gather three items:

Hybrid Haunch – This drops from Wild Gryphons in Hillsbrad Foothills.

– This drops from Wild Gryphons in Hillsbrad Foothills. Balmy Brew – Go to the Badlands and pick up a keg in the Angor Fortress Basement.

– Go to the Badlands and pick up a keg in the Angor Fortress Basement. Smuggler’s Spice Blend – Found at the bottom of a sunken vessel off the coast of the Arathi Highlands.

– Found at the bottom of a sunken vessel off the coast of the Arathi Highlands. Viscious Venom – This can drop from Spiders found in the Swamp of Sorrows.

The Balmy Brew is the hardest of the three items to find, but you can find it below deck as the sole interactable object. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Once you have all four items, return to Skonk. The ogre will attempt to fight you, but defeat him and you will earn your Rune of Blood Surge.

Blood Surge Rune in WoW SoD, Explained

Blood Surge is a Warrior Rune that helps immensely with the melee class’ main mechanic, Rage. With this Rune active, Heroic Strike, Bloodthirst, and Whirlwind all have a 30 percent chance to prompt a Rage-free Slam attack.

As a Warrior, your primary concern is always spending and generating Rage. Getting free attacks without the cost of your Rage allows you go through your rotation more often and become a more efficient DPS dealer.