WoW SoD: How to get the Ancestral Sword in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

The Ancestral Sword is a two-handed sword in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery phase two. Though not an impressive weapon itself, it is a core item for a Priest Rune.

World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery phase two infused the vanilla version of Azeroth with even more Runes and Skill Books to empower your characters. Like in phase one, you need to complete specific steps in order to acquire many of these empowering items.

Obtaining the Ancestral Sword is just a piece of the Pain Suppression Rune quest, but an essential step that you need to complete. If you are looking for the Ancestral Sword, here’s what you need to know.

Where to find the Ancestral Sword in WoW SoD

Aside from the Ancestral Sword, the Scarlet Monastery holds many secret items in phase two.

You can get the Ancestral Sword from the Scarlet Monastery dungeons in Tirisfal Glades, found in the northern portion of the Eastern Kingdoms. The Scarlet Monastery is a hub of dungeons which cover several wings, ranging from the Graveyard to Libraries. Dungeons range from level 25 to 45, making this an end-game destination to farm the best loot in phase two.

The Ancestral Sword is known to drop from a variety of Scarlet Crusade enemies both in and outside of the dungeons. Below are all known Scarlet Monastery mobs that can drop the sword:

Scarlet Diviner

Scarlet Gallant

Scarlet Scryer

Scarlet Adept

Scarlet Chaplain

Scarlet Monk

Scarlet Beastmaster

Scarlet Sentry

Scarlet Soldier

It appears that while the overwhelming majority of these mobs drop the Ancestral Sword, bosses do not. Although many different trash mobs can drop the Ancestral Sword, the drop percentage is still rather low, so don’t get discouraged if you need to go on multiple runs to get this item.

I highly recommend running the Scarlet Monastery dungeons on a regular basis. It is not only where you can get the Priest Rune Pain Suppression, but also the source of many different Skill Books that can similarly strengthen your character.