Category:
World of Warcraft

WoW SoD: How to get the Ancestral Sword in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Enter the Scarlet Monastery to find this item.
Image of Blaine Polhamus
Blaine Polhamus
|
Published: Feb 13, 2024 06:37 pm
A group of WoW Classic characters face off in battle.
Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The Ancestral Sword is a two-handed sword in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery phase two. Though not an impressive weapon itself, it is a core item for a Priest Rune.

Recommended Videos

World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery phase two infused the vanilla version of Azeroth with even more Runes and Skill Books to empower your characters. Like in phase one, you need to complete specific steps in order to acquire many of these empowering items.

Obtaining the Ancestral Sword is just a piece of the Pain Suppression Rune quest, but an essential step that you need to complete. If you are looking for the Ancestral Sword, here’s what you need to know.

Where to find the Ancestral Sword in WoW SoD

A screenshot of the Scarlet Monastery in WoW Classic, exterior.
Aside from the Ancestral Sword, the Scarlet Monastery holds many secret items in phase two.

You can get the Ancestral Sword from the Scarlet Monastery dungeons in Tirisfal Glades, found in the northern portion of the Eastern Kingdoms. The Scarlet Monastery is a hub of dungeons which cover several wings, ranging from the Graveyard to Libraries. Dungeons range from level 25 to 45, making this an end-game destination to farm the best loot in phase two.

The Ancestral Sword is known to drop from a variety of Scarlet Crusade enemies both in and outside of the dungeons. Below are all known Scarlet Monastery mobs that can drop the sword:

  • Scarlet Diviner
  • Scarlet Gallant
  • Scarlet Scryer
  • Scarlet Adept
  • Scarlet Chaplain
  • Scarlet Monk
  • Scarlet Beastmaster
  • Scarlet Sentry
  • Scarlet Soldier

It appears that while the overwhelming majority of these mobs drop the Ancestral Sword, bosses do not. Although many different trash mobs can drop the Ancestral Sword, the drop percentage is still rather low, so don’t get discouraged if you need to go on multiple runs to get this item.

I highly recommend running the Scarlet Monastery dungeons on a regular basis. It is not only where you can get the Priest Rune Pain Suppression, but also the source of many different Skill Books that can similarly strengthen your character.

related content
Read Article WoW SoD: How to get the Silver Hand Training Hammer in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Image of a zombie infested town in WoW SoD.
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW SoD: How to get the Silver Hand Training Hammer in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Blaine Polhamus Blaine Polhamus Feb 13, 2024
Read Article WoW SoD: All Skill Books in WoW Classic Season of Discovery phase 2
Scarlet Monastery in WoW, Cathedral Wing on display in the background
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW SoD: All Skill Books in WoW Classic Season of Discovery phase 2
Blaine Polhamus Blaine Polhamus Feb 13, 2024
Read Article WoW SoD: How to get the Shadowfiend Skill Book in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Chest in the stables outside Scarlet Monastery containing a disguise for Rogues in WoW Classic SoD
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW SoD: How to get the Shadowfiend Skill Book in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Blaine Polhamus Blaine Polhamus Feb 13, 2024
Read Article WoW SoD: How to get the Grimoire of Synergy Rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Image of Darnassus in WoW SoD.
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW SoD: How to get the Grimoire of Synergy Rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Blaine Polhamus Blaine Polhamus Feb 13, 2024
Read Article WoW SoD: How to get Student Fodder in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
WoW Classic boat leading from Menethil Harbor into Theramore Isle
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW SoD: How to get Student Fodder in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic Feb 13, 2024
Related Content
Read Article WoW SoD: How to get the Silver Hand Training Hammer in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Image of a zombie infested town in WoW SoD.
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW SoD: How to get the Silver Hand Training Hammer in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Blaine Polhamus Blaine Polhamus Feb 13, 2024
Read Article WoW SoD: All Skill Books in WoW Classic Season of Discovery phase 2
Scarlet Monastery in WoW, Cathedral Wing on display in the background
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW SoD: All Skill Books in WoW Classic Season of Discovery phase 2
Blaine Polhamus Blaine Polhamus Feb 13, 2024
Read Article WoW SoD: How to get the Shadowfiend Skill Book in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Chest in the stables outside Scarlet Monastery containing a disguise for Rogues in WoW Classic SoD
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW SoD: How to get the Shadowfiend Skill Book in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Blaine Polhamus Blaine Polhamus Feb 13, 2024
Read Article WoW SoD: How to get the Grimoire of Synergy Rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Image of Darnassus in WoW SoD.
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW SoD: How to get the Grimoire of Synergy Rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Blaine Polhamus Blaine Polhamus Feb 13, 2024
Read Article WoW SoD: How to get Student Fodder in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
WoW Classic boat leading from Menethil Harbor into Theramore Isle
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW SoD: How to get Student Fodder in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic Feb 13, 2024

Author

Blaine Polhamus
Staff Writer for Dot Esports. Avid gamer for two decades and gaming writer for three years. I'm a lover of anything Souls-like since 2011. I cover everything from single-player RPGs to MMOs.