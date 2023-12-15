WoW SoD: How to get Spectral Necklace in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

It drops with a random enchantment, so getting the right one is a challenging task.

Many World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery players have already hit level 25, which is the maximum level in phase one. It’s no surprise that max level players are looking for the best pre-raid best-in-slot gear they can get their hands on, and one powerful piece for caster classes is the Spectral Necklace.

This is an uncommon Neck item that drops with a random enchantment. Each enchantment gives it a different stat, but the “of the Owl” and “of Intellect” enchantments are best for casters like Mages and Priests, especially given no other necklaces are available with caster stats before the Blackfathom Deeps raid.

With the right enchantment, Spectral Necklace is the ideal pre-BiS Neck item for casters in Season of Discovery phase one, so here’s how you can get it.

Where to get a Spectral Necklace in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

The Spectral Necklace is a world drop, and has a small chance to drop from any monster roughly between levels 25 and 30. It can also appear in chests around the same level range. The necklace has a very low drop chance, and the chances of it dropping with the stats you need are even lower, given its enchantment is random.

If you’re seeking a specific Spectral Necklace for your caster, the chances of getting one with your ideal stats are vanishingly small, so you’re better off farming the gold to buy one from the Auction House.

On the other hand, if you’re playing a class that benefits from Agility, like a Warrior, Hunter, or Rogue, you can get a better Neck item by reaching Honored with the appropriate Warsong Gulch faction through the Ashenvale PvP event.

Can you buy Spectral Necklace in WoW Classic Season of Discovery?

People have wares, if you have gold. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you’ve got the Gold, you can buy a Spectral Necklace on the Auction House, as long as other players have found the item and listed it for sale. That said, given their rarity, Spectral Necklaces aren’t cheap. On our server’s Horde Auction House, we only found two instances of the item. Both of them cost 20 Gold or more, and neither had ideal stats for casters. So, if you’re dead-set on getting a Spectral Necklace, keep a close eye on the Auction House and make sure you have enough Gold at-hand.

For the most part, casters are better off waiting until the Blackfathom Deeps raid to fill their Neck slot. A couple of powerful Neck items drop from the raid, including the Jagged Bone Necklace from Twilight Lord Kelris, which also increases your spell damage and healing.