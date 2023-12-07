Blizzard finally fixed the Ashenvale PvP event in WoW SoD, only to break it another way

This change fixed one problem, and gave rise to another one.

World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery launched on Nov. 30 with the new PvP Ashenvale world event. The event had a couple of glaring issues, and Blizzard finally fixed them.

On Dec. 7, Blizzard shipped a hotfix for Season of Discovery that increased lieutenants’ and generals’ health. On top of that, generals are now entirely immune to damage until their respective lieutenants are defeated, and they will do 100 percent increased damage if you aggro them before taking down the NPCs. Finally, the Horde general will strike up to 40 targets with chain lighting.

This PvP event takes place in Ashenvale. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Overall, this is a great change for the event because prior to these changes, fans would simply rush generals, and they were actually a DPS check. This means that the better geared faction would simply take the win. Besides all that, there was little to no interaction between players in this PvP zone because the players didn’t really have a proper reason to interact with one another when the event officially started.

So now, you can get more exciting gameplay with both the Horde and the Alliance players running from one camp to another while you can always leave your players behind to defend them and delay the defeat.

Unfortunately, fans still aren’t entirely happy with how these changes panned out. You now have more than one competing raid for each faction, and one raid can go kill the lieutenants while the other waits in front of the general and engages after its immunity goes down. So, while this Blizzard hotfix solved one problem, another one popped up.

In my opinion, this event is all too focused on the PvE aspect of the game, and not PvP. I’d love if Blizzard spiced this up with a flag carrying event or capturing certain neutral parts of the zone. Hopefully, future Season of Discovery updates will bring more changes for Ashenvale.