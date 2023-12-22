WoW SoD: How to get Primal Insight in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery

Primal Insight is an item in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery that is vital for Priest characters across both Horde and Alliance. If you are attempting to get the Strength of Soul rune, then you first need to acquire Primal Insight.

Runes in Season of Discovery can alter how your spells work, give your character new passives, or add entire abilities or playstyles. Priests have retained their traditional healing roles with Shadow Priest DPS as well, but you can heal far more effectively with the help of runes.

Unlike many other runes which are purchasable from vendors or that drop from mobs, you need to seek out the Strength of Soul rune yourself. If you are trying to find Primal Insight, here’s what you need to do.

How to find Primal Insight in WoW SoD

You can find both the mobs and large tree just east of Maestra’s Post | Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can acquire Primal Insight in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery by slaying and looting Thistlefur mobs in Ashenvale. The best place to farm this mob is just east of Maestra’s Port.

Thistlefur Shamans, Totemics, and Foulweald Totemics can all drop Primal Insight. I advise that you wait until you hit the level 25 max level in phase one, as these are typically higher level mobs that can be otherwise challenging to defeat.

For Priest players, once you have acquired Primal Insight you then need to climb the massive tree to the north of the Thistlefur camp. Go through the stone archway and climb the tree to then right click on the Primal Insight in your inventory. After doing this, you can get the Prophecy of the Seven Visitors which rewards you with the Strength of Soul rune.

Strength of Soul Rune in WoW SoD, explained

Strength of Soul is a Chest rune that is bested suited for Holy Priest healers. With this rune active, your Lesser Heal, Heal, Greater Heal, and Flash Heal all reduce the duration of Weakened Soul on healed targets for four seconds. Along with this, friendlies with Power Word: Shield will earn rage while still being shielded from damage.

Priests have always been among the best healers in World of Warcraft since the days of original vanilla. This Season of Discovery rune only powers up Holy healers and gives additional utility to the class.