WoW SoD: How to get Power Depleted Boots in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

If you’re looking forward to raiding Gnomeregan in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery phase two, you should know about Power Depleted Boots. While they aren’t powerful on their own, you can trade them for some of the best items in phase two.

What are Power Depleted Boots in WoW Classic SoD

Trade these old boots for new ones. Image via Wowhead

Power Depleted Boots are a token item you can trade for tier gear in WoW Classic SoD phase two. If you’ve ever done end-game raiding in WoW, you’re probably familiar with tier tokens. Instead of dropping loot, some raid bosses drop tier tokens, which players can later trade to NPC vendors for tier gear. This is great because you don’t need to get lucky and get a specific loot drop from a certain boss; you can simply loot a token and trade it later for one of the best gear items.

The Power Depleted Boots can be traded for several different Boots in Gnomeregan.

How to get Power Depleted Boots in WoW Classic SoD

You can get Power Depleted Boots in WoW Classic SoD by looting them from several Gnomeregan bosses. Three different bosses drop the Boots:

Electrocutioner 6000

Mekgineer Thermaplugg

STX-04/BD

Each of these bosses has around a 30 percent chance of dropping the Power Depleted Boots.

What can you trade the Power Depleted Boots for in WoW Classic SoD?

Gnomeregan raid boss. Image via Blizzard

You can trade the Power Depleted Boots for one of eight different Boots armor pieces. There are two variations for each armor type.

Plate

Item name Stats Bonus effect H.A.Z.A.R.D. Boots +13 Strength, +12 Stamina None Shockforged Battleboots +7 Stamina, +11 Intellect Increases healing and spell damage by up to 13

Mail

Item name Stats Bonus effect Electromantic Grounding Boots +7 Stamina, +8 Intellect Increases healing and spell damage by up to 8, restores 4 Mana every 5 seconds Electromantic Grounding Sabatons +11 Agility, +9 Stamina, +9 Intellect None

Leather

Item name Stats Bonus effect Insulated Workboots +9 Agility, +8 Stamina, +8 Strength Increases Stealth level by 1 Insulated Galoshes +9 Intellect, +6 Stamina, +7 Spirit Increases Nature spell damage by 16

Cloth

Item name Stats Bonus effect Hyperconductive Walkers +9 Stamina, +12 Intellect Increases healing and spell damage by up to 9 Hyperconductive Sandals +5 Stamina, +8 Intellect, +12 Spirit Increases healing and spell damage by up to 15

Each of these items is also part of a three-piece set, which you can complete by exchanging the Power Depleted Chest and Power Depleted Legs.