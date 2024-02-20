Category:
World of Warcraft

WoW SoD: How to get Power Depleted Boots in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Just because they don’t have power doesn’t mean you can’t trade them for something powerful.
Image of Aleksandar Perišić
Aleksandar Perišić
|
Published: Feb 20, 2024 05:16 am
Gnomeregan raid in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Image via Blizzard Entertainment

If you’re looking forward to raiding Gnomeregan in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery phase two, you should know about Power Depleted Boots. While they aren’t powerful on their own, you can trade them for some of the best items in phase two.

What are Power Depleted Boots in WoW Classic SoD

Item description of Power Depleted Boots in WoW
Trade these old boots for new ones. Image via Wowhead

Power Depleted Boots are a token item you can trade for tier gear in WoW Classic SoD phase two. If you’ve ever done end-game raiding in WoW, you’re probably familiar with tier tokens. Instead of dropping loot, some raid bosses drop tier tokens, which players can later trade to NPC vendors for tier gear. This is great because you don’t need to get lucky and get a specific loot drop from a certain boss; you can simply loot a token and trade it later for one of the best gear items.

The Power Depleted Boots can be traded for several different Boots in Gnomeregan.

How to get Power Depleted Boots in WoW Classic SoD

You can get Power Depleted Boots in WoW Classic SoD by looting them from several Gnomeregan bosses. Three different bosses drop the Boots:

  • Electrocutioner 6000
  • Mekgineer Thermaplugg
  • STX-04/BD

Each of these bosses has around a 30 percent chance of dropping the Power Depleted Boots. 

What can you trade the Power Depleted Boots for in WoW Classic SoD?

A Gnomeregan Arena with a mech robot as the boss
Gnomeregan raid boss. Image via Blizzard

You can trade the Power Depleted Boots for one of eight different Boots armor pieces. There are two variations for each armor type.

Plate

Item nameStatsBonus effect
H.A.Z.A.R.D. Boots+13 Strength, +12 StaminaNone
Shockforged Battleboots+7 Stamina, +11 IntellectIncreases healing and spell damage by up to 13

Mail

Item nameStatsBonus effect
Electromantic Grounding Boots+7 Stamina, +8 IntellectIncreases healing and spell damage by up to 8, restores 4 Mana every 5 seconds
Electromantic Grounding Sabatons+11 Agility, +9 Stamina, +9 IntellectNone

Leather

Item nameStatsBonus effect
Insulated Workboots+9 Agility, +8 Stamina, +8 StrengthIncreases Stealth level by 1
Insulated Galoshes+9 Intellect, +6 Stamina, +7 SpiritIncreases Nature spell damage by 16

Cloth

Item nameStatsBonus effect
Hyperconductive Walkers+9 Stamina, +12 IntellectIncreases healing and spell damage by up to 9
Hyperconductive Sandals+5 Stamina, +8 Intellect, +12 SpiritIncreases healing and spell damage by up to 15

Each of these items is also part of a three-piece set, which you can complete by exchanging the Power Depleted Chest and Power Depleted Legs.

related content
Read Article Tinyviolin banned from WoW Hardcore after wiping group for second time
Players fighting Cthun boss in Ahn Qiraj raid in Vanilla
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
Tinyviolin banned from WoW Hardcore after wiping group for second time
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic Feb 20, 2024
Read Article This week’s Mythic+ affixes in WoW Dragonflight (Feb. 20 to 27)
Overview of the Atal’dazar dungeon from BfA expansion
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
This week’s Mythic+ affixes in WoW Dragonflight (Feb. 20 to 27)
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic Feb 20, 2024
Read Article WoW SoD: How to get Hyperconductive Goldwrap in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Two Gnomes running from Gnomeregan
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW SoD: How to get Hyperconductive Goldwrap in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic Feb 20, 2024
Read Article WoW SoD: How to get Crate of Tainted Gniodine Solution in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Entrance of Gnomeregan in WoW Classic SoD
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW SoD: How to get Crate of Tainted Gniodine Solution in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Blaine Polhamus Blaine Polhamus Feb 19, 2024
Read Article WoW SoD: How to beat Illari Duskfeather in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Bridge and stone building surrounded by a purple forest in WoW
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW SoD: How to beat Illari Duskfeather in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly Feb 19, 2024
Author

Aleksandar Perišić
Staff Writer. Aleksandar has been gaming ever since he can remember and has been writing game reviews long before he joined Dot Esports. He loves MMORPGS, Nintendo and Indie games. He also steals gifts on Christmas but then gives them back when everyone starts to sing.