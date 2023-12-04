WoW SoD: How to get Pattern: Dark Leather Shoulders in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

I need it, you need it, everyone needs it!

Dark Leather Shoulders are one of the best shoulders you can get as a Rogue, Hunter, and even Enhancement Shaman in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery.

During the early game of WoW Classic, shoulder gear is extremely hard to come by. Dark Leather Shoulders grant the wearer seven Agility and are a great option for both PvP and PvE, and you should try to get them as soon as possible. But to wield them, you need a Leatherworker with the recipe.

So, here’s how you can get Pattern: Dark Leather Shoulders in WoW Classic Season of Discovery.

How can you get Pattern: Dark Leather Shoulders in WoW Classic Season of Discovery?

You can get Pattern: Dark Leather Shoulders from two sources—farming mobs in level 15-20 zones or purchasing it from an auction house. While purchasing the recipe from an auction house isn’t ideal and it will cost you a pretty penny, farming it can be quite time-consuming. So, I recommend you work out which method works best for you. I’d rather opt for farming it since I don’t have a lot of gold just lying around.

Leech Widow has the highest chance to drop Pattern: Dark Leather Shoulders. Image via Wowhead. Remix by Izabela Tomakic

If you opt for farming it, you’ll have the best odds by defeating the Leech Widow rare in Wetlands. This rare circles around the 46.0 62.2 coordinates in the caves at the southwest in Wetlands.

Bael’dun Officers can also drop this recipe. Image via Wowhead. Remix by Izabela Tomakic

Unfortunately, since this is a rare mob, you have to get lucky with spawn- The Horde can try defeating Bael’dun Officers in the crater on the south of the Barrens at the 48, 83 coordinates.

The best farming spot is the cave in the Stonetalon Mountains. Image via Wowhead. Remix by Izabela Tomakic

The best spot to farm Pattern: Dark Leather Shoulder is west of Stonetalon Mountains, where you can find and defeat Windshear Vermin kobolds that have a 15 percent chance of dropping it. Hopefully, the spot isn’t too crowded.

How to craft Dark Leather Shoulders in WoW Classic Season of Discovery?

To craft Dark Leather Shoulders you need to either be a Leatherworker with a skill of 140 or find another player that meets these requirements.

You need the following materials to craft the item:

12 Medium Leather

One Elixir of Lesser Agility

Gray Dye

Two Fine Thread

Then, simply find Dark Leather Shoulders under the Leatherworking tab, craft it, and equip it.