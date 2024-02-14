WoW SoD: How to get Mithril ore in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Mithril ore can be found in many of the zones that are prominent leveling areas in WoW Classic Season of Discovery phase two.

The level range of zones in which Mithril ore can appear is approximately levels 30 to 50. Any zone in which quests can be found in that level range will usually also contain deposits of Mithril ore.

Mithril ore requires a mining skill of 175 to collect, and it’s used in several mid-to-high-end Blacksmithing recipes. Regardless of whether you’re doing a Mining/Blacksmithing profession duo or are looking to sell your ore on the Auction House, there are going to be plenty of places across Azeroth in which you can farm Mithril ore.

Here’s where you can find Mithril ore during the second phase of WoW Classic Season of Discovery.

Best Mithril ore farming locations in WoW Classic

Mithril ore is most prominently located in mid-range leveling zones. The zones where it is the most densely found are the Hinterlands, Stranglethorn Vale, Desolace, Tanaris, and Felwood. These zones contain nodes of Mithril ore scattered throughout their entirety. We recommend spending as much time as possible in these zones if you’re looking to gather up Mithril, making clockwise or counterclockwise spiral rotations through each of these zones.

The biggest hotspots where Mithril ore can be found are Skull Rock in the Hinterlands and Manorroc Coven in Desolace, so be sure to frequent those locations; even just going there to kill time once you hit level 40 can be beneficial if you’re looking to farm Mithril ore in phase two.

There are Mithril ore deposits all over Desolace. Screenshot by Dot Esports

But if you spend time in many of the zones you’re going to be leveling in anyways during SoD phase two, you’re likely going to be encountering Mithril ore. It’s due to this overlap in leveling and professional grinding that we recommend your mining skill be as high as possible before doing some serious power leveling—at least high enough to effectively farm Mithril deposits when you encounter them while leveling. You don’t want to go out into the open world and start leveling your character and not have a high enough mining skill to collect Mithril ore and essentially miss out on a multitasking opportunity.