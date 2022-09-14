Where to find Whiskey Slim’s Lost Grog in WoW: Classic

“Whiskey Slim’s Lost Grog” is a quest in World of Warcraft: Classic that sends players on one of the game’s lengthiest treks across Azeroth.

With one of the furthest distances between the quest giver and objective in WoW: Classic, Whiskey Slim’s Lost Grog is more of a scavenger hunt than it is a quest, with nearly an entire continent separating the quest’s origin point from its objective.

The quest begins in Booty Bay and requires players to travel north all the way up to the Hinterlands—nearly the entire length of the Eastern Kingdoms—to find 12 bottles of Pupellyverbos Port, a rare wine that was washed ashore when Whiskey Slim hit a storm during his travels on the Great Sea.

To get to the Hinterlands, fly to either Southshore or Tarren Mill, depending on your faction, and walk on foot through the mountain pass slightly north of Durnholde Keep. Alliance players will be able to pick up the flight path at Aerie Peak on the far-west side of the zone immediately upon entering the Hinterlands. Horde players will have to travel deep to the southeast to track down the flight path for Revantusk Village.

Regardless, players of both factions who are looking to complete Whiskey Slim’s Lost Grog will want to head down the east coast of the Hinterlands, picking up bottles of Pupellyverbos Port along the way. The easiest way to get to the east coast of the Hinterlands is to jump off the waterfall southeast of Seradane.

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment | Remix by Michael Kelly

The bottles of Pupellyverbos Port are dark blue and easily stick out among the green and yellow grass across the shoreline. Once you’ve collected 12, you can head back to Booty Bay to turn in the quest.

Don’t be intimidated by the high recommended level attached to this quest. Although the game tells you to be level 50 to attempt it, you can easily get to and through the Hinterlands starting at level 40, assuming you do not accidentally pull any enemies along the way.