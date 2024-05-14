A gnome mage flying on a gryphon in Stranglethorn Vale in WoW Classic
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
World of Warcraft

WoW SoD: How to get Jungle Durian in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

The stinky fruit is extremely useful.
Image of Michael Kelly
Michael Kelly
|
Published: May 14, 2024 10:21 am

In WoW Classic, consumables might just be the most important thing you keep in your bags. And in phase three of the Season of Discovery, one new consumable is stronger than almost any type of food you can purchase from a vendor. 

Recommended Videos

The Jungle Durian is a high-potency food item that restores Health and Mana at a much faster rate than practically any other piece of food. If you’re a level 50 raider in SoD phase three, you’re going to want to stock up on Jungle Durian.

Here’s how to get the new Jungle Durian fruit in WoW Classic’s Season of Discovery. 

WoW Classic SoD: How to get Jungle Durian

Jungle Durian is a potent fruit that is a reward from a quest of the same name. It restores 3,222 health and 6,618 mana over a 30-second period, which makes it much more effective at restoring HP and Mana than crafted food or Mage-conjured water. For reference, Conjured Crystal Water (level 50) restores just 4,200 Mana over 30 seconds, which is just two-thirds as effective as the Jungle Durian. 

The Jungle Durian quest requires a level 50 SoD character and can be picked up from an NPC named Zalgo the Explorer on Yojamba Isle in northwestern Stranglethorn Vale. 

WoW Map of Stranglethorn Vale with Yojamba Isle marked on the northwestern corner
Yojamba Isle is found off the northwestern coast of Stranglethorn Vale (marked above). Screenshot/Remix by Dot Esports

The Jungle Durian quest requires one Flask of Atal’ai Mojo to complete it, and those flasks can be picked up off mobs and bosses inside the new Temple of Atal’Hakkar raid in phase three. Chances are, if you’re running the Sunken Temple in this phase, you’re going to come across these flasks. 

You can bring one Flask of Atal’ai Mojo to Zalgo the Explorer in exchange for 20 Jungle Durians.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article WoW Dragonflight: How to complete What Could Have Been daily quest
Two identical WoW Characters standing side by side during the quest What Could Have Been in the Everywhen Inn
Category: World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW Dragonflight: How to complete What Could Have Been daily quest
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly May 14, 2024
Read Article WoW Dragonflight Timewalking schedule
The Everbloom, Warlords of Draenor in its Timewalking dungeon configuration, World of Warcraft
Category: World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW Dragonflight Timewalking schedule
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic May 14, 2024
Read Article WoW Dragonflight Twitch drops: All current Dragonflight Twitch drops and how to earn them
WoW character Dragonriding in the Emerald Dream
Category: World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW Dragonflight Twitch drops: All current Dragonflight Twitch drops and how to earn them
Blaine Polhamus and others Blaine Polhamus and others May 14, 2024
Related Content
Read Article WoW Dragonflight: How to complete What Could Have Been daily quest
Two identical WoW Characters standing side by side during the quest What Could Have Been in the Everywhen Inn
Category: World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW Dragonflight: How to complete What Could Have Been daily quest
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly May 14, 2024
Read Article WoW Dragonflight Timewalking schedule
The Everbloom, Warlords of Draenor in its Timewalking dungeon configuration, World of Warcraft
Category: World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW Dragonflight Timewalking schedule
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic May 14, 2024
Read Article WoW Dragonflight Twitch drops: All current Dragonflight Twitch drops and how to earn them
WoW character Dragonriding in the Emerald Dream
Category: World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW Dragonflight Twitch drops: All current Dragonflight Twitch drops and how to earn them
Blaine Polhamus and others Blaine Polhamus and others May 14, 2024
Author
Michael Kelly
Staff Writer covering World of Warcraft and League of Legends, among others. Mike's been with Dot since 2020, and has been covering esports since 2018.