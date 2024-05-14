WoW SoD: How to get Jungle Durian in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

In WoW Classic, consumables might just be the most important thing you keep in your bags. And in phase three of the Season of Discovery, one new consumable is stronger than almost any type of food you can purchase from a vendor.

The Jungle Durian is a high-potency food item that restores Health and Mana at a much faster rate than practically any other piece of food. If you’re a level 50 raider in SoD phase three, you’re going to want to stock up on Jungle Durian.

Here’s how to get the new Jungle Durian fruit in WoW Classic’s Season of Discovery.

WoW Classic SoD: How to get Jungle Durian

Jungle Durian is a potent fruit that is a reward from a quest of the same name. It restores 3,222 health and 6,618 mana over a 30-second period, which makes it much more effective at restoring HP and Mana than crafted food or Mage-conjured water. For reference, Conjured Crystal Water (level 50) restores just 4,200 Mana over 30 seconds, which is just two-thirds as effective as the Jungle Durian.

The Jungle Durian quest requires a level 50 SoD character and can be picked up from an NPC named Zalgo the Explorer on Yojamba Isle in northwestern Stranglethorn Vale.

Yojamba Isle is found off the northwestern coast of Stranglethorn Vale (marked above). Screenshot/Remix by Dot Esports

The Jungle Durian quest requires one Flask of Atal’ai Mojo to complete it, and those flasks can be picked up off mobs and bosses inside the new Temple of Atal’Hakkar raid in phase three. Chances are, if you’re running the Sunken Temple in this phase, you’re going to come across these flasks.

You can bring one Flask of Atal’ai Mojo to Zalgo the Explorer in exchange for 20 Jungle Durians.

