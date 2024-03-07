WoW SoD: How to get Gear-Mender’s Grace in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

One of the best Healer weapons in phase two of WoW Classic’s Season of Discovery is the Gear-Mender’s Grace.

Recommended Videos

This one-handed mace is particularly strong in the hands of Priests and Paladins as it gives bonuses to Intellect, Spirit, and some flat bonus potency to the effectiveness of all of your healing spells. In addition to having some really solid stats attached to the weapon, the Gear-Mender’s Grace has easily one of the most unique models for any weapon in all of WoW. The weapon is a green mace with a huge cog-like gear attached to its end, and it’s also got a constantly-moving screw that rotates clockwise whenever it’s sheathed on your character’s back.

For many classes, the Gear-Mender’s Grace is a best-in-slot item during phase two of SoD. Here’s how you can get your hands on it.

WoW SoD Gear-Mender’s Grace stats and drop chance in Gnomeregan

The Gear-Mender’s Grace has an eye-catching model. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Gear-Mender’s Grace one-handed mace gives plenty of stats and bonuses on its own, making it a formidable option for healing classes and specs, including Discipline/Holy Priests, Protection/Holy Paladins, and Restoration Shamans.

Gear-Mender’s Grace stats

+4 Intellect

+3 Spirit

+20 Healing spells and effects

Since the Gear-Mender’s Grace is a one-handed weapon, you’ll want to combine it with an off-hand item that can supplement your character’s stats. We recommend equipping the mace with items such as the Necro-Gnomicon, Orb of the Forgotten Seer, or the Eye of Paleth. Shield users should prioritize getting the Dielectric Safety Shield for their builds.

The Gear-Mender’s Grace drops in the new level 40 version of Gnomeregan in SoD. The weapon can be found as a drop from the first boss of the raid, the Vicious Fallout. According to WoW database Wowhead, the Gear-Mender’s Grace has about a one-in-five chance to drop during your Gnomeregan runs as its drop rate sits just over 21 percent.