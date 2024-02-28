WoW SoD: Best Priest gear in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery phase two brought on tons of new items through the recently renovated Gnomeregan dungeons. All classes, including Priests, can expect to find their BiS gear in these halls.

Priests have always been amongst the most esteemed healers in World of Warcraft Classic, with the new items introduced in phase two only empowering the class as both a healer and DPS character. Although Priests did not receive radical role changes such as Rogues or Mages, you can still test out plenty of new playstyles through both your Runes and item builds.

If you’re trying to reach the top of the leaderboards as either a Healer or DPS Priest, then below are the items you need to get.

Healer Priest BiS items in WoW SoD

Gnomeregan is the main location that both DPS and Healers will find their BiS items. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Similar to many other classes in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery phase two, the majority of your BiS gear comes from Gnomeregan. The best gear in Gnomeregan does not drop from bosses, but instead is crafted by recipes sold by Ziri in The Clean Zone.

To make your life easier, I recommend either maxing out Tailoring or finding other skilled profession masters either in your Guild or in Trade chat. No matter your methods, below are the best items for Priest Healers in phase two:

Item Type Type Where to Find Head Gneuro-Linked Arcano-Filament Monocle Crafted item from Ziri “The Wrench” Littlesprocket in Gnomeregan Neck Piston Pendant Dropped by The Mad King in Gnomeregan Shoulders Synthetic Mantle Drops from Viscous Fallout in Gnomeregan Back Cloak of Invention Gnomeregan drop Chest Hyperconductive Shimmershirt Crafted item from Ziri “The Wrench” Littlesprocket in Gnomeregan Wrists Tinker’s Wrist Wraps Dropped by Crowd Pummeler 9-60 in Gnomeregan Hands Dreamweave Gloves Crafted Tailoring item Waist Mech-Mender’s Sash Dropped by Electrocutioner 6000 in Gnomeregan Legs Hyperconductive Pantaloons Crafted item from Ziri “The Wrench” Littlesprocket in Gnomeregan Feet Hyperconductive Sandals Crafted item from Ziri “The Wrench” Littlesprocket in Gnomeregan Finger Blood Covenant Seal Purchased from Mai’zin in Stranglethorn Vale Finger Hypercharged Gear of Innovation Dropped by Mekgineer Thermaplugg in Gnomeregan Trinket Miniaturized Combustion Chamber Dropped by Mekgineer Thermaplugg in Gnomeregan Trinket Invoker’s Void Pearl Purchased from Mai’zin in Stranglethorn Vale Staff Defibrillating Staff Dropped by Viscous Fallout in Gnomeregan Wand Izzleflick’s Inextinguishable Igniter Dropped by STX-04 mobs in Gnomeregan

As you can tell, almost all of your items come from Gnomeregan. The Hyperconductive set of three items, including the Chest, Legs, and Feet pieces, is by far the most important section of this build.

With all three items crafted and equipped, you get +14 to your Spirit as well as the ability to passively restore seven mana every five seconds. The gear pieces individually also come with Healing buffs that will make future runs much, much easier.

Best DPS Priest BiS gear in WoW SoD

Many of the best items in phase two come from Ziri, found in The Clean Zone. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Discipline Healers and Shadow Priests have a slightly different build that maximizes spell power rather than healing. Although you will craft an entirely different set from the three-pronged piece listed in the Healer section, you still will need to consult with Ziri to get your BiS gear.

Item Type Item Where to Find Head Gneuro-Linked Arcano-Filament Monocle Crafted item from Ziri “The Wrench” Littlesprocket in Gnomeregan Neck Piston Pendant Dropped by The Mad King in Gnomeregan Shoulders Synthetic Mantle Drops from Viscous Fallout in Gnomeregan Back Bloodrot Cloak Purchased from Mai’zin in Stranglethorn Vale Chest Hyperconductive Robe Crafted item from Ziri “The Wrench” Littlesprocket in Gnomeregan Wrist Dryad’s Wrist Bindings Sold by Warsong Supply Officer (Horde) and Silverwing Supply Officer (Alliance) in Ashenvale Gloves Dreamweave Gloves Crafted Tailoring item Waist Highlander’s Cloth Girdle Purchased from Samuel Hawke in the Arathi Highlands Legs Hyperconductive Skirt Crafted item from Ziri “The Wrench” Littlesprocket in Gnomeregan Feet Hyperconductive Walkers Crafted item from Ziri “The Wrench” Littlesprocket in Gnomeregan Finger Lorekeeper’s Ring Sold by Warsong Supply Officer (Horde) and Silverwing Supply Officer (Alliance) in Ashenvale Finger Hypercharged Gear of Conflagration Dropped by Mekgineer Thermaplugg in Gnomeregan Trinket Miniaturized Combustion Chamber Dropped by Mekgineer Thermaplugg in Gnomeregan Trinket Invoker’s Void Pearl Purchased from Mai’zin in Stranglethorn Vale Staff Rod of the Ancient Sleepwalker Dropped by Twilight Lord Kelris in BFD Wand Mechanostrider Gear Shifter Dropped by Electroncutioner 6000 in Gnomeregan

The item build for Shadow Priests only slightly differs from Healers, as both roles tend to prioritize spell damage and intellect, but the unique items on the list above help empower your damage dealing abilities far better. Like other classes, get ready to for multiple Gnomeregan runs.