Category:
World of Warcraft

WoW SoD: Best Priest gear in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Empower your Holy spells.
Image of Blaine Polhamus
Blaine Polhamus
|
Published: Feb 28, 2024 06:07 pm
Image of a Troll Priest in WoW SoD.
Screenshot by Dot Esports.

World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery phase two brought on tons of new items through the recently renovated Gnomeregan dungeons. All classes, including Priests, can expect to find their BiS gear in these halls.

Recommended Videos

Priests have always been amongst the most esteemed healers in World of Warcraft Classic, with the new items introduced in phase two only empowering the class as both a healer and DPS character. Although Priests did not receive radical role changes such as Rogues or Mages, you can still test out plenty of new playstyles through both your Runes and item builds.

If you’re trying to reach the top of the leaderboards as either a Healer or DPS Priest, then below are the items you need to get.

Healer Priest BiS items in WoW SoD

High Tinker Mekkatorque in Ironforge. View of the NPC from the floor as he stands on a giant wheel and cog.
Gnomeregan is the main location that both DPS and Healers will find their BiS items. Screenshot by Dot Esports
High Tinker Mekkatorque in Ironforge. View of the NPC from the floor as he stands on a giant wheel and cog.
Gnomeregan is the main location that both DPS and Healers will find their BiS items. Screenshot by Dot Esports
High Tinker Mekkatorque in Ironforge. View of the NPC from the floor as he stands on a giant wheel and cog.
Gnomeregan is the main location that both DPS and Healers will find their BiS items. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Similar to many other classes in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery phase two, the majority of your BiS gear comes from Gnomeregan. The best gear in Gnomeregan does not drop from bosses, but instead is crafted by recipes sold by Ziri in The Clean Zone.

To make your life easier, I recommend either maxing out Tailoring or finding other skilled profession masters either in your Guild or in Trade chat. No matter your methods, below are the best items for Priest Healers in phase two:

Item TypeTypeWhere to Find
HeadGneuro-Linked Arcano-Filament MonocleCrafted item from Ziri “The Wrench” Littlesprocket in Gnomeregan
NeckPiston PendantDropped by The Mad King in Gnomeregan
ShouldersSynthetic MantleDrops from Viscous Fallout in Gnomeregan
BackCloak of InventionGnomeregan drop
ChestHyperconductive ShimmershirtCrafted item from Ziri “The Wrench” Littlesprocket in Gnomeregan
WristsTinker’s Wrist WrapsDropped by Crowd Pummeler 9-60 in Gnomeregan
HandsDreamweave GlovesCrafted Tailoring item
WaistMech-Mender’s SashDropped by Electrocutioner 6000 in Gnomeregan
LegsHyperconductive PantaloonsCrafted item from Ziri “The Wrench” Littlesprocket in Gnomeregan
FeetHyperconductive SandalsCrafted item from Ziri “The Wrench” Littlesprocket in Gnomeregan
FingerBlood Covenant SealPurchased from Mai’zin in Stranglethorn Vale
FingerHypercharged Gear of InnovationDropped by Mekgineer Thermaplugg in Gnomeregan
TrinketMiniaturized Combustion ChamberDropped by Mekgineer Thermaplugg in Gnomeregan
TrinketInvoker’s Void PearlPurchased from Mai’zin in Stranglethorn Vale
StaffDefibrillating StaffDropped by Viscous Fallout in Gnomeregan
WandIzzleflick’s Inextinguishable IgniterDropped by STX-04 mobs in Gnomeregan

As you can tell, almost all of your items come from Gnomeregan. The Hyperconductive set of three items, including the Chest, Legs, and Feet pieces, is by far the most important section of this build.

With all three items crafted and equipped, you get +14 to your Spirit as well as the ability to passively restore seven mana every five seconds. The gear pieces individually also come with Healing buffs that will make future runs much, much easier.

Best DPS Priest BiS gear in WoW SoD

Image of Ziri in Gnomeregan in World of Warcraft Classic.
Many of the best items in phase two come from Ziri, found in The Clean Zone. Screenshot by Dot Esports.
Image of Ziri in Gnomeregan in World of Warcraft Classic.
Many of the best items in phase two come from Ziri, found in The Clean Zone. Screenshot by Dot Esports.
Image of Ziri in Gnomeregan in World of Warcraft Classic.
Many of the best items in phase two come from Ziri, found in The Clean Zone. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Discipline Healers and Shadow Priests have a slightly different build that maximizes spell power rather than healing. Although you will craft an entirely different set from the three-pronged piece listed in the Healer section, you still will need to consult with Ziri to get your BiS gear.

Item TypeItemWhere to Find
HeadGneuro-Linked Arcano-Filament MonocleCrafted item from Ziri “The Wrench” Littlesprocket in Gnomeregan
NeckPiston PendantDropped by The Mad King in Gnomeregan
ShouldersSynthetic MantleDrops from Viscous Fallout in Gnomeregan
BackBloodrot CloakPurchased from Mai’zin in Stranglethorn Vale
ChestHyperconductive RobeCrafted item from Ziri “The Wrench” Littlesprocket in Gnomeregan
WristDryad’s Wrist BindingsSold by Warsong Supply Officer (Horde) and Silverwing Supply Officer (Alliance) in Ashenvale
GlovesDreamweave GlovesCrafted Tailoring item
WaistHighlander’s Cloth GirdlePurchased from Samuel Hawke in the Arathi Highlands
LegsHyperconductive SkirtCrafted item from Ziri “The Wrench” Littlesprocket in Gnomeregan
FeetHyperconductive WalkersCrafted item from Ziri “The Wrench” Littlesprocket in Gnomeregan
FingerLorekeeper’s RingSold by Warsong Supply Officer (Horde) and Silverwing Supply Officer (Alliance) in Ashenvale
FingerHypercharged Gear of ConflagrationDropped by Mekgineer Thermaplugg in Gnomeregan
TrinketMiniaturized Combustion ChamberDropped by Mekgineer Thermaplugg in Gnomeregan
TrinketInvoker’s Void PearlPurchased from Mai’zin in Stranglethorn Vale
StaffRod of the Ancient SleepwalkerDropped by Twilight Lord Kelris in BFD
WandMechanostrider Gear ShifterDropped by Electroncutioner 6000 in Gnomeregan

The item build for Shadow Priests only slightly differs from Healers, as both roles tend to prioritize spell damage and intellect, but the unique items on the list above help empower your damage dealing abilities far better. Like other classes, get ready to for multiple Gnomeregan runs.

related content
Read Article WoW SoD: Razorfen Downs loot table in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Image of an Orc in the Barrens in WoW SoD.
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW SoD: Razorfen Downs loot table in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Blaine Polhamus Blaine Polhamus Feb 28, 2024
Read Article How to get to Gadgetzan in WoW Classic and WoW Season of Discovery
Two goblins patrolling the streets of Gadgetzan in WoW Classic
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
How to get to Gadgetzan in WoW Classic and WoW Season of Discovery
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly Feb 28, 2024
Read Article How to get the Consecrated Wand in WoW Classic, WoW SoD
WoW Gnome Mage holding the Consecrated Wand in WoW Classic
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
How to get the Consecrated Wand in WoW Classic, WoW SoD
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly Feb 28, 2024
Related Content
Read Article WoW SoD: Razorfen Downs loot table in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Image of an Orc in the Barrens in WoW SoD.
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW SoD: Razorfen Downs loot table in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Blaine Polhamus Blaine Polhamus Feb 28, 2024
Read Article How to get to Gadgetzan in WoW Classic and WoW Season of Discovery
Two goblins patrolling the streets of Gadgetzan in WoW Classic
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
How to get to Gadgetzan in WoW Classic and WoW Season of Discovery
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly Feb 28, 2024
Read Article How to get the Consecrated Wand in WoW Classic, WoW SoD
WoW Gnome Mage holding the Consecrated Wand in WoW Classic
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
How to get the Consecrated Wand in WoW Classic, WoW SoD
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly Feb 28, 2024
Author
Blaine Polhamus
Staff Writer for Dot Esports. Avid gamer for two decades and gaming writer for three years. I'm a lover of anything Souls-like since 2011. I cover everything from single-player RPGs to MMOs.