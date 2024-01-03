WoW SoD: How to get Crab Treats in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

If you’re playing a Druid or a Hunter on the Alliance side, you need Crab Treats, especially if you want to unlock the Lacerate and Beast Mastery Runes.

Crab Treats are a special item that can only be found in Darkshore. They’re clearly intended for Night Elves, but Dwarves have other ways of getting their Runes.

Here’s how to get Crab Treats in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery.

How to get Crab Treats in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

You can get Crab Treats in Darkshore from two different sources—fishing and defeating mobs.

The best fishing spots for fishing Crab Treats are in Auberdine and around it. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Izabela Tomakic

First, if you have fishing as a secondary profession, I advise you to go to Auberdine or the shore near the hub spot and fish Crab Treats. The drop rate is decent, and it shouldn’t take more than 10 to 15 minutes to get it.

Defeat furbolgs south of Auberdine for Crab Treats. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Izabela Tomakic

If you don’t have fishing and you’re not keen on learning it, you can find and defeat the furbolg enemies just south of Auberdine. The best odds to drop the item are Blackwood Pathfinder and Windtalker.

What to do with Crab Treats in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Once you have your Crab Treats, your next step is to find crabs. No matter if you’re a Druid or a Hunter, look for a Young Reef Crawler. As the name suggests, this is a small crab that can be found on the coast south of Auberdine and east of Ameth’Aran, from 36.6, 51.4 coordinates to 36.6, 60.6.

Young Reef Crawlers are on the shore south of Auberdine. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Izabela Tomakic

Your task is to feed Young Reef Crawler a Crab Treat, and after that, you get your Rune. While Druids get Lacerate, Hunters get the Beast Mastery Rune.