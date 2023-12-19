WoW SoD Fishing profession guide

Test out your fishing mettle.

Human in WoW SoD holding a fishing pole.
World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery is a re-imagination of the vanilla version of Azeroth. These changes are not only seen through the playable classes and zones, but even in professions such as fishing.

Fishing is among the most basic professions in Season of Discovery that everyone can learn. It’s not only an excellent way to gain experience and kill time, but you can also loot various important crafting items or consumables. If you are looking to pick up fishing in World of Warcraft Classic, below is what you can expect to find.

All fish you can catch in WoW SoD

Image of a man holding a fishing pole in WoW SoD.
Fishing Trainers can be found across all major cities and in various smaller towns, such as the Redridge Mountains, as well

Just like Season of Discovery phase one imposes a level 25 cap onto players, profession progression is also temporarily locked. The maximum skill that you can currently reach with fishing is skill level 150, meaning there are tons of fish that you currently cannot catch and poles that you can’t use.

Given the relatively few fish you can catch and the lack of safe, level-appropriate fishing spots, this profession can be a challenge at times. Below are all the currently known fishing rewards in Season of Discovery and where you can best farm:

Item NameUseLocation
Deviate FishUsed for either the Savory Deviate Delight (Cooking) or the Elixir of Giant Growth (Alchemy)The Barrens
Firefin SnapperUsed in Fire Oil recipe (Alchemy)Stranglethorn Vale Coast
Raw SagefishUsed in Smoked Sagefish (Cooking)Hillsbrad Foothills River
Oily BlackmouthUsed in Blackmouth Oil recipe (Alchemy)Stranglethorn Vale Coast
StrangelkelpUsed in Elixir of Defense, Elixir of Water Breathing, Free Action Potion, and Mana Potion (All Alchemy)Stranglethorn Vale Coast
Rumsey Rum Black LabelConsumableStranglethorn Vale Coast
Rumsey Rum DarkConsumableHillsbrad Foothill River
Rumsey Rum LightConsumableThe Barrens
Mithril Bound TrunkChest (Crafting Materials)Stranglethorn Vale Southern Coast
Watertight TrunkChest (Crafting Materials)Northern Stranglethorn Vale
Reinforced Locked ChestChest (Crafting Materials)Azshara Coast
Small Locked ChestChest (Crafting Materials)Wetlands Coast
Tightly Sealed TrunkChest (Crafting Materials)The Barrens

Best Fishing Poles in WoW SoD

Given the profession skill level restriction, you will not be able to use many extraordinary fishing poles in Season of Discovery phase one. The best fishing pole currently accessible is the Big Iron Fishing Pole that increases your fishing skill by 20.

The Big Iron Fishing Pole can only be found along the coast of Desolace in Shellfish traps. This is a level 30-40 zone, so I would not recommend anyone below level 25 attempt to find this pole yet. If you can’t travel to Desolace to farm this pole, then the Strong Fishing Pole available at most fishing vendors will be your next best bet.

