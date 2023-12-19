WoW SoD Fishing profession guide

World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery is a re-imagination of the vanilla version of Azeroth. These changes are not only seen through the playable classes and zones, but even in professions such as fishing.

Fishing is among the most basic professions in Season of Discovery that everyone can learn. It’s not only an excellent way to gain experience and kill time, but you can also loot various important crafting items or consumables. If you are looking to pick up fishing in World of Warcraft Classic, below is what you can expect to find.

All fish you can catch in WoW SoD

Fishing Trainers can be found across all major cities and in various smaller towns, such as the Redridge Mountains, as well | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Just like Season of Discovery phase one imposes a level 25 cap onto players, profession progression is also temporarily locked. The maximum skill that you can currently reach with fishing is skill level 150, meaning there are tons of fish that you currently cannot catch and poles that you can’t use.

Given the relatively few fish you can catch and the lack of safe, level-appropriate fishing spots, this profession can be a challenge at times. Below are all the currently known fishing rewards in Season of Discovery and where you can best farm:

Item Name Use Location Deviate Fish Used for either the Savory Deviate Delight (Cooking) or the Elixir of Giant Growth (Alchemy) The Barrens Firefin Snapper Used in Fire Oil recipe (Alchemy) Stranglethorn Vale Coast Raw Sagefish Used in Smoked Sagefish (Cooking) Hillsbrad Foothills River Oily Blackmouth Used in Blackmouth Oil recipe (Alchemy) Stranglethorn Vale Coast Strangelkelp Used in Elixir of Defense, Elixir of Water Breathing, Free Action Potion, and Mana Potion (All Alchemy) Stranglethorn Vale Coast Rumsey Rum Black Label Consumable Stranglethorn Vale Coast Rumsey Rum Dark Consumable Hillsbrad Foothill River Rumsey Rum Light Consumable The Barrens Mithril Bound Trunk Chest (Crafting Materials) Stranglethorn Vale Southern Coast Watertight Trunk Chest (Crafting Materials) Northern Stranglethorn Vale Reinforced Locked Chest Chest (Crafting Materials) Azshara Coast Small Locked Chest Chest (Crafting Materials) Wetlands Coast Tightly Sealed Trunk Chest (Crafting Materials) The Barrens

Best Fishing Poles in WoW SoD

Given the profession skill level restriction, you will not be able to use many extraordinary fishing poles in Season of Discovery phase one. The best fishing pole currently accessible is the Big Iron Fishing Pole that increases your fishing skill by 20.

The Big Iron Fishing Pole can only be found along the coast of Desolace in Shellfish traps. This is a level 30-40 zone, so I would not recommend anyone below level 25 attempt to find this pole yet. If you can’t travel to Desolace to farm this pole, then the Strong Fishing Pole available at most fishing vendors will be your next best bet.