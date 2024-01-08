WoW SoD: How to complete Shifting Scale Talisman in WoW Season of Discovery

The Shifting Scales Talisman is an essential item in your quest to obtain Void-touched armaments in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery. Like other parts of this quest, both crafting and using this item can be difficult to determine without help.

Void-touched gear are powerful pieces of armor that give passive benefits to your character, similar to many runes in Season of Discovery. In phase one, Void-touched gear has proven to rank among the best pieces of loot outside of BFD in the game.

If you are trying to get your Shifting Scale Talisman or are unsure of what to do with this item, here’s what you need to know.

How to get the Shifting Scales Talisman in WoW SoD

You can obtain the Shifting Scales Talisman by speaking to N’ora Anyheart in Ratchet in the Barrens. Before you can get to this point, however, you need to complete several other steps to eventually craft this item. Most importantly, you need to obtain the Handful of Shifting Scales item.

How to get the Handful of Shifting Scales in WoW SoD

Venture to Ashenvale to start off this long spanning quest chain | Screenshot by Dot Esports

First, you need to raise your profession level in either leatherworking, blacksmithing, or tailoring to 100/150. Next, you need to obtain an Elixir of Coalesced Regret. Then, you can find a Dead Twilight Cultist in Ashenvale to speak to after you have taken your Elixir.

Your next step is to find Old Serra’kis in Blackfathom Depths. Old Serra’kis is already dead whenever you approach this would-be boss in the instance, but you still need to interact with the corpse to loot the Handful of Shifting Scales.

How to craft the Shifting Scale Talisman in WoW SoD

Before you visit N’ora in Ratchet, I recommend that you pick up the following reagents along with the Handful of Shifting Scales that you should have obtained from Old Serra’kis:

x40 Strange Dust

x5 Greater Magic Essence

x2 Small Glimmering Shard

Five gold

All of these items are easily purchasable from the auction house or specific reagent vendors. With these items, speak with N’ora to craft your Shifting Scale Talisman and move on to the next part of your quest.

What do you do with the Shifting Scale Talisman in WoW SoD

With the Shifting Scale Talisman equipped, you can return to Blackfathom Depths and access a new section underneath Kelris’ Sanctum inside the dungeon version of the instance. Here you will encounter a large pool; swim underneath and emerge on the other side to enter this new area.

Usually this chamber would damage you, but with the Talisman you can enter without taking damage. Here you only need to find the Artisan’s chest inside to get another item called The Box. This is the only known use of the Shifting Scale Talisman, although you can keep it even after the quest completes.

The Hillsbrad Foothills are your final destination to claim your Void-touched gear | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Your final step is to get the Shard of the Void in Hillsbrad Foothills to then destroy The Box to get one of the powerful Void-touched items from a summoned figure. Depending on your choice of profession, you can pick from a range of items.